In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 6
12:24 a.m.: Police responded to Willowood Road on report of two juveniles missing after running away from home. Both juveniles returned home while officers were searching for them.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
3:57 p.m.: A Dorset Drive resident reported someone flying a drone over her house for the past three days. The resident said she would call again if the drone returns.
10:58 a.m.: Officer summoned to a Prospect Street convenience store on report of a stolen winning $1,000 scratch ticket. Video footage showed an adult male picked up the ticket from a counter. The man, who said he takes discarded tickets he thinks are trash, returned it the next day after realizing it was a winner. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 6
3:45 a.m.: The DPW was notified to plow snow from the roadways.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
8:55 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a criminal application for violating juvenile operation laws.
7:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Railroad Avenue.
7:19 p.m.: Report of a Highview Road resident burning brush in a barrel. Officers informed the person, who recently moved to the area, about the town's burning permit laws.
9 a.m.: An officer came across a broken down car on the corner of Main Street and Pooles Lane. AAA was able to get the car running again.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 6
7:45 a.m.: A car reportedly drove off the road on Route 128 northbound, by Exit 16, and ran into a tree. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
5:25 a.m.: Report of a car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
7:17 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a tenant-landlord dispute on School Street.
6:09 p.m.: Officers assisted in resolving an unwanted guest situation at a School Street residence.
5:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:58 p.m.: Two-car accident in a Central Street parking lot. No injuries were reported. An accident report was taken.
9:26 a.m.: A driver reportedly hit a parked car on Arbella Street. Information was exchanged between the two parties.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 6
11:49 a.m.: A truck driving by the corner of Western Avenue and Main Street was reportedly dropping debris in the road. Officers searched the area and were unable to find any debris. The truck had already crossed into Gloucester.
6:42 a.m.: A broken-down car on John Wise Avenue was towed.
6:20 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
10:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Deer Hill Farm Road. The person refused ambulance services.
7:45 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for having a headlight out.
7:24 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
7 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for not having an inspection sticker.
6:32 and 5:19 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Gregory Island Road and Story Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
