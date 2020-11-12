In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 12
10:37 a.m.: Police responded to 15 Old Salem Road for a report of stolen hunting gear.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
9:59 a.m.: A detective was assigned to investigate threats concerning an incident involving the city building inspector. After speaking with the building inspector, the officer learned that one of the inspector's employees had gone to Lyndale Avenue to investigate a report about work being done without a permit. The employee found the home owner building on to an existing structure without a permit. He asked the owner to stop. A short time later, the employee received a call from the homeowner, who stated "when I find out who is complaining I am going to slit somebody's throat." Police spoke with the homeowner's wife who explained that her husband has been frustrated lately with what is going on in the world and definitely did not mean what he said. Police also contacted the homeowner who explained that he was not angry and that he was not intending on harming anyone and that it was basically a figure of speech. Police reminded the homeowner that he could be charged criminally with violent threats towards people, and said the homeowner understood.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 11
3:37 p.m. and 7:49 a.m.: Officers assisted residents on Main Street and Echo Lane who reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Unemployment scams: Officers assisted residents on Marmion Way, Dean Road, Cathedral Avenue and Jerden's Lane who reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names.
2:46 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 11
5:47 p.m.: Officers assisted a North Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed in his name.
4:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:17 p.m.: Officers enforced a trespass order on Friend Street.
1:14 p.m.: State Police were notified of a carpet in the roadway by Exit 17 on Route 128 northbound.
10:13 and 9:57 a.m.: Two drivers on Pleasant Street and Route 128 northbound received written warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 12
6:24 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
9:32 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
5:16 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
2:06 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog wandering around Southern Avenue.