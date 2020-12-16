Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.