In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 16
1:16 a.m.: An officer on Washington Street observed a man yelling at a manhole cover. The man told the officer he was upset at it because he tripped. He declined medical attention and agreed to quiet down as he continued to walk home.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
4:40 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue resident came to the station to report unemployment fraud.
2:32 p.m.: A black leather wallet was found on Western Avenue by a CATA bus driver.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 15
9:10 p.m.: National Grid was notified of power outages on Story Street and Millbrook Park.
11:18 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a sledgehammer in the roadway on Great Hill Lane.
10:41 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported receiving a police donation scam call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 15
9:45 p.m.: Lift assist on University Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
6:48 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past car accident on Central Street.
5:07 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding and a stop sign violation.
8:20 a.m.: Report of broken MBTA gates on Beach Street. Officers notified Keolis and set up a detail to redirect traffic.
7:31 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Crooked Lane.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 15
7:45 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue reported striking a large branch in the roadway. The car reportedly was not damaged. Officers moved the branch to the side of the road.
12:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Forster Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.