In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 30
5:16 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported that a female acquaintance entered his apartment without permission and, in the course of removing her possessions, also took a vacuum cleaner. The resident told police he had purchased the vacuum cleaner from the female for $135. She told police he only had given her a $50 deposit. She was instructed to return the vacuum cleaner or the deposit.
4:18 p.m.: A caller reported being pulled from his vehicle and held against his will by workers at a Kondelin Road business. He called back minutes later and reported the matter was resolved and he no longer needed police services.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Oct. 31
5:30 a.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a citation for an expired inspection sticker.
2:35 a.m.: A driver on Parker Street received a verbal warning for having a plate light out.
2:09 a.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
11:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:43 p.m.: An Applecart Road resident reported a blown transformer. The caller reported sparks were coming out from the broken machine. A short while after, police began receiving calls regarding power outages on Jerden's Lane, Tarr's Lane and High Street. National Grid was notified and power was restored within a couple of hours.
1:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:53 a.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for having broken taillights. Police said they are also mailing the driver a citation for unlicensed operation and having defective equipment.
6:47 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having broken headlights.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 31
8:17 a.m.: A person came into the station to report damage done to his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Building and area checks around town between midnight and 7 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Pickering Street at 1:31 p.m., Main Street at 1:36 p.m., Main and Martin streets at 1:53 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 11:09 p.m. The first three drivers were given verbal warnings. The last driver was issued a citation.
6:11 p.m.: Alarm activation on Eastern Avenue. Property secured and, or checked.
5:58 p.m.: Police and firefighters aided a resident locked out of his or her home on Chebacco Terrace.
Utility requests were made on Forest Avenue at 5:42 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 5:50 p.m. where the person was spoken to, and Western Avenue at 7:21 p.m. Notification was made in the first and last instances
5:12 p.m.: A citizen requesting assistance was aided on Martin Street.
2:10 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Eastern Avenue on a report of a person having an allergic reaction. The person refused to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
12:51 p.m.: Alarm activation on Riverview Hill Road. Property secured and, or checked.
10:26 a.m.: A motorist will be summonsed to court on charges of driving after registration revocation and driving an uninsured, unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 30
3:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:28 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 received a verbal warning for speeding.
