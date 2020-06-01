In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 31
10:48 a.m.: A caller at Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., reported an employee had informed him that there was a big party going on in his parking lot and he does not want the partiers there. Police said the party was a birthday car parade that was about to get under way.
Saturday, May 30
1:39 p.m.: A citizen walked into the station to report losing his cellphone/wallet combo while cycling near Surf Side Subs. The phone is a Google Pixel 3 and contains a variety of cards in a brown case.
1:18 p.m.: A dog was reported to be struck by a car near 28 Honeysuckle Road.
10:15 a.m.: A Rockport resident called Gloucester Animal Control to report that a snake was scaring her and her grandchildren. An officer returned her call to explain that they only operate in Gloucester but gave her advice including how beneficial snakes are and that they are non-poisonous.
Friday, May 29
12:39 p.m.: A caller at Good Harbor Beach, 99 Thatcher Road, reported that youth were drinking beer and throwing bottles at the seagulls.
10:55 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 48 Warner St. for a report of a vandalized vehicle which had items stolen from it. Upon arrival, police identified that a Kia Sedan had been left unlocked overnight and two Milwaukee brand battery-powered impact drills, two sets of bits and numerous hand tools valuing approximately $500 were stolen.
Thursday, May 28
12:35 p.m.: A man walked into the police station to report he was given a counterfeit check from his bank.
11:17 a.m.: A 20-year-old Grove Street resident was arrestedon an outstanding warrant.
8:34 a.m.: A caller reported that he had gone to the dock behind St. Peter's Square the day prior to find that some of his traps, that had been neatly stacked, had been tossed around. He added that he had to fish a few of them out of the water.
Wednesday, May 27
1:45 p.m.: A caller reported that she had fraudulent activity on her Amazon account and found that four items — an air compressor, hair extensions, elastic bands, and a laptop stand — had been ordered on her account. The order was less than $100 and she reported that the phone number attached to the order was from US Virgin Islands.
ROCKPORT
Scam: False unemployment claims were reported by three individuals over the weekend. Those who receive notice about a filed unemployment claim they did not apply for are asked to contact Rockport Police.
Sunday, May 31
9:58 p.m.: Lift assist on Gap Head Road.
6:43 p.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Cove Hill Lane.
5:04 p.m.: Report of a pothole on the corner of Long Branch Avenue and Vine Avenue. The DPW was notified Monday morning.
4:58 p.m.: The MBTA was notified that a piece of trim from one of their buildings at the Poole's Lane train station was falling off.
4:45 and 4:09 p.m.: Illegally parked cars on Quarry Road and Broadway were ticketed.
3:36 p.m.: A brown leather wallet found on Bearskin Neck was turned into police.
2:06 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
1:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:53 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Atlantic Avenue. One party claimed a contractor hired by the neighbor had cut down brush on their property. The contractors told officers they were unaware of the property lines.
12:24 p.m.: Minor car accident on the corner of Main Street and Wildon Heights. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Both cars were able to be driven away.
Saturday, May 30
11:02 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a fire pit on Granite Street.
7:39 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from Steel Derrick Quarry on Rowe Avenue.
5:30 p.m.: A car parked in the beach parking lot on Seaview Street without sticker was ticketed.
5:30 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Seaview Street was ticketed.
4:30 and 3:29 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Squam Hill Court and Main Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, May 29
9:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:26 p.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on the corner of Parker and High streets.
7:10 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a pothole on Eden Road.
6:47 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person letting his or her dogs run loose on Front Beach. Due to the pandemic, all dogs must be leashed while on town beaches.
4:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:21 and 3:29 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Granite Street and Squam Hill Court. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Thursday, May 28
4:32 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Long Branch Avenue was ticketed.
4:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 1
10:38 a.m.: A contractor working on Boardman Avenue reported their equipment was taken.
Sunday, May 31
9:50 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
8:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Desmond Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
8:16 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
5:12 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for hands-free driving.
1:45 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a water pump alarm at a Central Street home.
Saturday, May 30
9:18 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people partying near the train tracks off Boardman Avenue
7:04 p.m.: A driver on Hickory Hill Road received a court summons for operating with a suspended license and an inspection sticker violation.
6:39 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding.
3:19 p.m.: The DPW reported vandalism on Central Street.
1:10 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for failing to yield.
ESSEX
Monday, June 1
5:59 a.m.: Report of a man sleeping in a van parked in a private parking lot on Western Avenue. Officers checked on the man and all was in order.
Sunday, May 31
7:50 and 5:43 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue and the corner of Water Street and Eastern Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.
5:13 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
5:09 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from Centennial Grove. The park is closed to the public due to the pandemic.
2:33 p.m.: A driver on Harlow Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:53 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.