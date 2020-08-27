In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 27
7:31 a.m.: A 14-year-old reported missing on Washington Street. The teen was later located in another town and he said he told someone he was leaving the night before but was unsure if the message was fully relayed. "All parties were satisfied," police said.
12:14 a.m.: Peace restored after complaint lodged about noise on Sargent Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Suspicious persons reported on Prospect Street at 10:09 a.m., could not be found; Washington Street on 11:57 a.m., under investigsation; and at Cape Ann Campsite on Washington Street at 10:29 p.m.
Burglar alarms sounded on Essex Avenue at 4:12 p.m. and at the Cape Ann Historical Society's Ellery Babson House on Washington Street at 10:10 p.m. Buildings checked and secured.
9:59 p.m.: Harassment reported on Reservoir Road.
8:38 p.m.: Illegal fireworks reported at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: Motor vehicle stopped for moving violation on Beacon Street at 8:27 p.m. Driver issued citation or written warming.
7:38 p.m.: Lowing hanging wires reported at Pleasant and Liberty streets. Xfinity notified.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Sargent Street at 2:44 p.m. and Scott Real Estate Llc on East Main Street at 6:52 p.m.
Well-being checks conducted Main Street at 11:08 a.m., where person was taken to a hospital; on Cobblestone Lane at 5:04 p.m.; and Western Avenue at 6:40 p.m., where the person could not be located.
6:33 p.m.: Citizen called from the Beach Pit concession stand at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road requesting assistance for a rafter. The rafter was located and made it to shore.
5:58 p.m.: Suspicious motor vehicle reported on Acacia Street.
4:22 p.m.: Assistance given to the Fire Department on Gaffney Street. There was no fire nor dispute.
3:22 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with property damage on Kent Circle. No injuries reported.
3:01 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Essex Avenue.
2:59 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Forest Lane.
2:55 p.m.: The owners were told to move two vehicles preventing two tractor trailers from leaving the city compost area at Dogtown Commons.
10:42 a.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Herrick Court and disposed of safely.
10:11 a.m.: Debris in roadway on Mount Pleasant Avenue reported to another agency.
9:17 a.m.: A warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect in the break-in of boat moored off Harbor Loop and the theft of items. Another break-in on Harbor Loop had been reported at 2:20 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 27
12:31 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding a small gathering on Highview Road. Officers spoke with the group and they went inside for the night.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
5:57 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove branches from the roadway on Haven Avenue.
5:10 p.m.: Firefighters spoke with a person burning brush on Story Street. The fire was later extinguished.
4:08 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a neighbor dispute over backyard lights on White Way.
2:46 p.m.: Firefighters spoke with a person burning brush on Pigeon Hill Street. The fire was later extinguished.
1:09 p.m.: A bicycle found on Granite Street was put into police custody.
10:53 a.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
10:33 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on South Street.
10:19 a.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported receiving a social security scam call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 26
5:23 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possible sick seagull at Singing Beach.
2:25 p.m.: An Old Essex Road resident reported receiving a social security scam call.
1:23 p.m.: The DPW removed illegal "No Parking" signs a neighbor put up on Summer Street.
1:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street.
6:16 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding construction work at the Town Common. Operations paused until later in the morning.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Traffic Stops: Between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., nine drivers received citations for violating various traffic laws on Main Street, John Wise Avenue, Eastern Avenue and Southern Avenue. Citations were for crosswalk violations, hands-free driving and marked lanes violations. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
3:06 p.m.: A person reported being lost on the nature trails off Laurel Lane. Officers located and helped the person out using an ATV.
9:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Andrews Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:05 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pond Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim filed under bis or her name.