In news taken from logs of Cape Ann police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 16
7:20 a.m.: Officer summoned to a Lyndale Avenue address on report of a civil dispute between neighbors. Peace restored.
Thursday, Aug. 15
6:28 p.m.: Officer summoned to the MBTA commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue on report of a group of five individuals throwing things on the tracks. The group was dispersed. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Aug. 16
5:51 a.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 15
10:39 p.m.: Police received multiple calls regarding a group of teenagers driving around in a small white car, hanging out the windows and yelling. The car was last seen on the corner of Granite and King streets. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the car.
10:13 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Railroad Avenue was ticketed.
9:34 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for having an automobile with defective equipment.
4:44 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Lattof Lane received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
3 p.m.: Medical emergency on Kitefield Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:01 p.m.: An alarm company reported a residential burglar alarm on Athena Way. Officers found the residence was secured and cleared the area.
1:26 p.m.: A Long Beach lifeguard reported finding a dead bird in the water. The Department of Public Works was notified to dispose of the carcass.
10:34 a.m.: A person parked outside the Rockport Public Library reported someone had scratched the car's bumper. The minor damage was too far below the repair cost threshold to qualify for an accident report.
7:30 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main and High streets received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:02 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:35 a.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Friday, Aug. 16
10:25 a.m.: Report of a group of people arguing on Main Street. Officers at the scene restored the peace and the group was dispersed. There were no reports of assaults.
10 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, Aug. 15
10 p.m.: A person on Main Street received a civil citation for consuming marijuana in public.
9:38 p.m.: Noise complaint on Eastern Avenue regarding a driver revving the engine excessively. Officers spoke with and sent the driver off.
11:37 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10:42 a.m.: A driver on Apple Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 16
9:52 p.m.: Report of a loud party on Pleasant Street. Officers at the scene told the homeowners to quiet down.
5:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:39 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
9:47 a.m.: Report of a low-hanging cable wire on Jersey Lane. Comcast was notified.
1:01 a.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
