In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 11
10:05 p.m.: Thailo Silva DeOliveira, 24, of 6 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, in Gloucester, was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer. Police said he also will be summonsed to court on the charge of assault and battery after allegedly sucker-punching a bartender earlier in the evening.
Officers responded to the Drift Cafe on Main Street on report of an intoxicated patron who would not leave. Officers said they found DeOliveira lying face up on the sidewalk.
Police said DeOliveira became abusive when officers tried to help him, swearing at officers and kicking one in the back. A paramedic arrived at the scene and sedated DeOliveira before he was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:30 p.m.: Officers responded to Essex Avenue on report of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole. The operator was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital. National Grid notified. The vehicle was towed.
10:14 a.m.: A female reported the theft of bank checks and deposit slips from her unlocked vehicle while she was in a Maplewood Avenue store.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 12
4:28 a.m.: A Main Street resident reported hearing tires screeching and a loud crash outside the home. Officers searched the area but did not find skid marks or anything damaged.
2:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:06 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speed and a marked lanes violation.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
11:36 p.m.: A tourist on Station Square said she lost track of her adult son. Officers helped her in her search and the son was later found.
11:24 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.
11:02 p.m.: A driver on Sandy Bay Terrace received a written warning for having a defective headlight.
10:11 and 10:45 p.m.: Two drivers on Nugent Stretch received verbal warnings for excessive noise.
9:24 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for not having headlights.
9:01 p.m.: A driver on Nugent Stretch received a written warning for a taillight violation and not wearing a seat belt.
8:48 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Lamb Heights received a verbal warning for having a plate light and taillight out.
6:48 p.m.: A person on Back Beach reported seeing boaters in distress. The harbormaster went out to check on the boaters and found all was in order.
4:48 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for having a taillight out.
1:34 p.m.: A pellet gun found on Country Club Road was placed into police custody.
12:18 p.m.: Report of a telephone pole damaged on Main Street. National Grid was notified.
7:13 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Springfield Court received a written warning for having a brake light out.
10:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:13 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Thatcher Road and Laurel Acres received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 12
8:51 a.m.: A resident walked into the station to speak an officer about illegal dumping.
8:01 a.m.: Chief Paul Francis pulled over a driver on Southern Avenue and delivered a verbal warning for a moving violation.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
10:18 p.m.: A car was stopped at the Energy North station on Main Street because the owner's license was listed as expired. A different person was driving.
6:23 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for speeding on Southern Avenue.
6:06 p.m.: A caller reported an erratic driver coming into town on Route 133 from Gloucester. Police found and stopped the car and reported the motorist was not impaired.
4:05 p.m.: Officers went to a home to confirm a 911 hangup was made accidentally. The resident confirmed it was placed by mistake.
3:01 p.m.: No one involved in a two-car crash at Lufkin Street and Eastern Avenue reported injuries. One vehicle was towed by Tally's. No charges were filed.
11:52 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid for a 64-year-old woman who fell. She was taken by ambulance from Apple Street to Beverly Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Traffic stops: Nineteen drivers were issued written warnings for speeding and stop sign violations during a traffic safety operation held from 4 to 8 p.m.
9:53 p.m.: Report of a parked car on Elm Street that hasn't moved in over a month. It was towed from scene and a citation issued to the owner.
8:40 p.m.: Fire alarm triggered by smoke from cooking on School Street.
6:06 p.m.: Report of people walking on a Summer Street property due to sidewalk being closed. Officer responded and took report.
10:35 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute over storage container on Summer Street. Officers responded and cleared up the issue.
