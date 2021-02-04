In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Thursday, Feb. 4

8:13 a.m.: Two dollars were found in the front lobby of the Police Department. 

Wednesday, Feb. 3

5:03 p.m.: An odor of gas was reported on Maplewood Avenue near Shaw's Supermarket. An officer checked the area and reported that there was no odor. 

10:06 a.m.: A resident in the Perkins Street neighborhood called to report she has seen multiple vehicles pull up in front of Perkins Street at all hours of the day and a resident comes out to the car and exchanges something and then leaves. She is concerned and wanted to anonymously report the issue for fear of reprisals. 

ROCKPORT 

Wednesday, Feb. 3

7:55 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. One person was transported by ambulance from the scene. One car was totaled and towed by Tally's Towing. 

2 p.m.: Report of a water leak at a summer home on Lighthouse Lane. The DPW shut off the water to the home and the owner was notified. 

12:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a Straitsmouth Way resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their name. 

9:56 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured duck on Railroad Avenue. 

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Feb. 3

3:46 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Jersey Lane. The person was advised to call National Grid about the issue. 

11:16 a.m.: A Beach Street reported smelling a gas odor in their home. The odor was reportedly coming from a sewer project being conducted nearby. No further action was taken. 

ESSEX

Wednesday, Feb. 3

12:29 p.m.: Walk-in fraud report. 

9:36 a.m.: A driver received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed from the scene. 

2:11 a.m.: A car parked on the street during the winter parking ban was tagged. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you