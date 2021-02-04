In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 4
8:13 a.m.: Two dollars were found in the front lobby of the Police Department.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
5:03 p.m.: An odor of gas was reported on Maplewood Avenue near Shaw's Supermarket. An officer checked the area and reported that there was no odor.
10:06 a.m.: A resident in the Perkins Street neighborhood called to report she has seen multiple vehicles pull up in front of Perkins Street at all hours of the day and a resident comes out to the car and exchanges something and then leaves. She is concerned and wanted to anonymously report the issue for fear of reprisals.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 3
7:55 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. One person was transported by ambulance from the scene. One car was totaled and towed by Tally's Towing.
2 p.m.: Report of a water leak at a summer home on Lighthouse Lane. The DPW shut off the water to the home and the owner was notified.
12:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a Straitsmouth Way resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their name.
9:56 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured duck on Railroad Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 3
3:46 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Jersey Lane. The person was advised to call National Grid about the issue.
11:16 a.m.: A Beach Street reported smelling a gas odor in their home. The odor was reportedly coming from a sewer project being conducted nearby. No further action was taken.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 3
12:29 p.m.: Walk-in fraud report.
9:36 a.m.: A driver received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
2:11 a.m.: A car parked on the street during the winter parking ban was tagged.