ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, March 7
6:02 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation for an unspecified motor vehicle violation during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
12:55 a.m.: Alarm activated on Eastern Avenue. Building checked and secured.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, March 6
Traffic stops fore various violations made on Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane at 9:19 a.m., Southern Avenue at Kings Court at 12:50 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 1:54 p.m., Main Street at 6:09 p.m., Route 128 southbound at 9:51 p.m., and Western Avenue at 10:44 p.m. Four drivers were issued citations, the others received verbal warnings.
Paperwork served : Attempt to deliver paperwork to a Western Avenue individual at 4:27 and 6:39 p.m. Notification made at 8:58 p.m.
4:20 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call on Choate Street for an unknown medical problem.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 7:51 a.m., Main Street at 3:11 p.m.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
