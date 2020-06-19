In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 18
9:33 p.m.: Kids were reportedly setting off fireworks in Burnham Field in the area of 4 Burnham St.
9:30 p.m.: A woman brought two rings she had found at Vernon's Quarry to the police station. One ring was gold and the other was silver.
8:06 p.m.: A caller reported damage and vandalism to her truck while it was parked near the Cape Ann Campsite on Atlantic Street. Estimating that the act was done sometime after 9 p.m., the woman explained that the tire was cut and front was scraped.
5:55 p.m.: A person entered the lobby of the police station to report that someone had attempted to open a false unemployment claim in his name. He reported that he had already contacted the unemployment office and checked his credit.
4:59 p.m.: A caller from The Elks Lodge on Atlantic Road reported that someone cut through the yard then started swearing at him.
4:12 p.m.: A teenager was reported to be yelling for approximately 20 minutes in the area of Trask and Warner streets.
2:27 p.m.: A male and female walked into the lobby of the police station to report identity fraud due to false unemployment claims filed in their names.
2:12 p.m.: A turtle was reported to be in the roadway of Route 128 North.
11:40 a.m.: A female caller from the Heights at Cape Ann reported that someone may have come into her house and stolen her car keys and prescription medication.
11:19 a.m.: A group of young people were reported to be swearing and being loud and having Corona beer and Patron bottles on Good Harbor Beach at 99 Thatcher Road. One was said to be wearing a Celtics jersey.
2:51 a.m. A 29 Sargent St. resident reported that a dog was barking.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 18
8:26 p.m.: Gloucester Police was notified of an incident at the Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road. According to Rockport Police, a guest had called the department to report being harassed by the manager for having too many people in the room.
6:12 p.m.: Animal Control moved a family of ducks from a High Street residence to a nearby body of water.
5:14 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was ticketed.
4:21 p.m.: A lifeguard at Long Beach reported a child who was out swimming was in distress and brought back to shore. No further medical attention was needed.
3:35 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children from Carlson's Quarry on Quarry Road.
3:31 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who was locked out of his or her home.
12:14 p.m.: A broken-down car on the corner of Railroad Avenue and King Street was towed by Tally's Towing.
11:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
10:32 a.m.: A person hiking near Summit Avenue reported killing a venomous snake. A MSPCA officer who happened to be at the Rockport Police Department at the time identified the snake as a non-venomous rat snake. Rat snakes have similar markings to rattlesnakes, which also live around Cape Ann.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 18
9:06 p.m.: Two illegal fires on Singing Beach were put out.
7:33 p.m.: Report of a lost swimmer off Magnolia Harbor. The swimmer was located prior to harbormaster dispatch.
5:48 and 2:54 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on School Street and Lincoln Street. Both refused ambulance services.
1:57 and 1:20 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received written warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 18
6:06 p.m.: An officer dismissed a group of people playing basketball at Centennial Grove. Group pick-up games are not allowed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
5:25 p.m.: A Chebacco Terrace resident reported receiving multiple social security scam phone calls.
5:12 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street received a verbal warning for speeding.