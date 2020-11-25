In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 25
7:40 a.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered in the vicinity of Maplewood Car Wash on 50 Maplewood Ave. and disposed of safely.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
1:25 p.m.: Police received a call that a suspicious man was removing packages from a FedEx van at Gould Court. Police confirmed that it was an employee for the delivery company.
12:43 p.m.: A woman outside Home Style Laundry at 212 Main St. was reported outside the facility screaming and causing a disturbance.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 24
5:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:57 and 2:42 p.m.: Two residents on Norwood Court and Main Street reported being victims of identity theft.
2:05 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a parked car on South Street. No injuries were reported. The parked car was towed from the scene. The driver was not cited for the accident.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 24
11:03 and 1:08 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Hidden Ledge Road and Saw Mill Circle. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:32 a.m.: Report of a small business loan fraud on North Street. The matter is under investigation by a detective.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 25
6:26 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Eastern Avenue. The driver had left the accident scene by the time officers arrived. The state Highway Department was notified to remove the dead deer from the roadway.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:18 p.m.: Officers assisted a Belcher Street resident who reported being a victim of identity theft.