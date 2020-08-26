In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 26
8:16 a.m.: A suspicious person reported on Great Ledge Lane could not be found.
Debris in roadway reported on Gilbert and Hillside roads at 7:01 a.m., and on Route 128 south at 7:18 a.m.
2:20 a.m.: Past breaking and entering reported at Harbor Loop.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Disabled motor vehicles: Assistance given to drivers at Washington and Revere streets at 4:42 p.m. and on Route 128 south near Exit 12 at 10:59 p.m.
Other agencies assisted on Washington Street at 4:30 p.m., where person was taken to the hospital; at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 5:53 p.m.; and the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 8:39 p.m.
Suspicious persons reported on School Street at 3:25 p.m. and Stanwood Avenue at 6:37 p.m.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Cape AnnMedical Center at Blackburn Drive at 12:08 p.m., Forest Street at 3:36 p.m., and Cape Ann's Marina Resort on Essex Avenue at 6:06 p.m.
Harassment reported on Thatcher Road at 9:59 a.m and Cedar Lane at 5:45 p.m.
5:40 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Wheeler Street.
Complaints about parking at Lorenzo Coiffures on Lexington Avenue at 8:52 a.m. and on High Street at 5:09 p.m.
Well-being checks conducted on Hancock Street at 9:26 a.m., Railroad Avenue at 10:17 a.m., and at McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue at 4:17 p.m.
1:25 p.m.: Debris in roadway reported at Western Avenue and Washington Street.
10:39 a.m.: Police requested at Topside Grille on Rogers Street.
10:29 a.m.: A Kennedy Road resident reported fraud by identity theft. It is under investigation.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 26
12:37 a.m.: A 31-year-old Rockport man was arrested on Granite Street on a probation warrant issued by Peabody District Court. Officers brought him to Gloucester District Court later that morning to meet with his probation officer.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
8:39 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for stop sign and seatbelt violations.
5:43 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Officers were on site to divert traffic from the accident. An accident report was filed as the damage caused is estimated to cost over $1,000.
2:50 p.m.: An Oaks Lane resident was notified a septic system alarm was sounding at his or her home.
2:47 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Old Harbor.
11:57 p.m.: Officers advised a Sandy Bay Terrace resident who reportedly gave out personal information to a scam caller.
11:14 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a sinkhole on Bradley Wharf.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 25
9:06 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Stanley Avenue.
7:48 p.m.: Report of a moped accident on Summer Street. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. The moped was towed from the scene.
5:07 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull at Singing Beach.
5:04 p.m.: A jacket found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
4:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Brook Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:50 p.m.: A Central Street resident dropped off a "Thank You" card addressed to the chief and the department regarding a parking ticket appeal.
3:07 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Woodholm Road.
2:43 p.m.: Animal Control transported an injured bat found on Central Street to Rowley Animal Hospital.
12:29 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bat inside a Harbor Street home.
11:06 a.m.: Report of an injured seagull at Singing Beach. Animal Control transported the bird to SeaPort Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Traffic stops: Between 2:30 and 6 p.m., nine drivers received written warnings for violating various traffic laws on Main Street, John Wise Avenue and Spring Street. Six were cited for hands-free driving violations and three were cited for crosswalk violations. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
2:50 p.m.: Lift assist on Orchard Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10 a.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Riverview Hill Road. Officers on site spoke with both parties and peace was restored.