In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 20
9:32 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Greg's Place on Railroad Avenue for a report of a disturbance.
12:57 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Maplewood Avenue.
10:49 a.m.: A person came into the station to report an incident of identify theft.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 21
5:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Kitefield Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, April 20
4:19 p.m.: A customer at Ace Hardware reportedly took an extra bag of rocks without paying. The matter was reportedly an accident and the extra bag was later paid for.
11:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 20
8:43 p.m.: Maureen McCarthy, 60, of 62 Marmion Way in Rockport, was arrested on School Street on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, not having her license in possession, and wrong acts of a landlord. At the time of publication, she had not been arraigned at Salem District Court.
8:04 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possible fox den on School Street.
5:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, April 20
2:35 p.m.: The Fire and Water Departments were notified of a water meter leaking on Arielle Lane.
1:41 p.m.: Complaint regarding a pothole outside the Village Restaurant on Main Street (Route 133).
9:31 a.m.: A person dropped off a wallet without an ID card at the station. The wallet is in police custody.
