In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Aug. 19
11:02 p.m.: Police responded to a report of threats on Patriots Circle. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 51-year-old Gloucester man charging him with violating an abuse prevention order.
7:21 p.m.: A hypodermic needled was retrieved from Western Avenue and disposed of safely.
4:20 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
3:03 p.m.: A report of an abandoned black Jeep Compass on Chestnut Street resulted in police filing a charge of having an uninsured vehicle on a public way against a 25-year-old Gloucester man. Police had the vehicle towed.
10:01 a.m.: The owner of a 2012 Porsche that was parked on Porter Street told police someone left a note on the= vehicle with the license plate number of a second vehicle that hit the Porsche. Police were able to locate the driver of a 2008 Honda and the driver admitted to hitting the first Porsche. The driver had attempted to locate the vehicle’s owner but was unsuccessful, the crash report said.
8:04 a.m.: In what turned out to be a sticky situation, after a report of a vandalized motor vehicle at Jeff’s Variety at 71 Eastern Ave., police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 64-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with defacing property. Police viewed camera footage from the store that showed a vehicle pulling up to a car that had been parked illegally at the intersection. A report said a man got out of the vehicle wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. The man was shown walking up to the illegally parked car and placing a sticker on the front windshield blocking the driver’s view. The sign stated: “Warning No Parking This Side!” Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle who said he attempted to peel off the sticker but the adhesive proved so sticky he will have to buy something to peel it off. The video showed the plate of the offending vehicle and police went to that residence, where a man admitted to driving the vehicle that placed the sticker, the police report states. He told police he rides this route every morning to get to Dunkin’ Donuts and that there are always illegally parked cars there. Police advised him that if there are any more parking issues that he believes are dangerous to contact the station instead of taking the situation into his own hands. He told police he made the sticker himself.
5:51 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Prospect Street. Police were dispatched to a possible past car break-in called in by someone who came upon a car with the front passenger side window shattered, with glass in the vehicle and on the road. Police were not called by the owner and police had no contact information for the owner.
ESSEX
Thursday Aug. 31
Traffic stops were conduct on Eastern Avenue at 6:34 and 6:45 a.m.. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 30
2:44 a.m.: Mini beat walk conducted on Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.
1:22 a.m.: Building checks conducted. on Broadway.
1:21 a.m.: Alarm reported on Jerden’s Lane. No action required.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Alarms reported at Whistle Stop Mall at 9:55 a.m. and on Phillips Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Both proved to be false.
7:29 p.m.: A citizen was assisted on Sandy Bay Terrace.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Granite Street at 10:09 a.m., and Gap Head Road at 5:26 p.m.
5:12 p.m.: A report of town by-law violation on King Street required no action.
Mini beat walks conducted on Summit Avenue and Granite Street at 10:53 a.m., T Wharf and Mt. Pleasant Street at 2:06 p.m., and Railroad Avenue and Station Square at 2:38 p.m.
Lost and found property was reported on on Beach Street at 10:43 a.m., when service was given, and T Wharf at 2:36 p.m., when no action was required.
Traffic stops were conducted on Broadway at 12:13 p.m. when the driver was issued a written warning, and Dock Square at 12:34 p.m. when the driver received a verbal warning.
12:25 p.m.: Fire alarm reported on Jerden’s Lane. It was a false alarm.
Reports were received from Station Square at 11:34 a.m. where a person was spoken to, and on Main Street at 12:05 p.m. when a report was taken.
Animal calls were received from Wharf Road at 10:12 a.m. when animal control was notified, Poole’s Lane at 10:20 a.m. when Public Works was notified.
8:55 a.m.: A person on Cleaves Street was spoken to about E-911 hangup.