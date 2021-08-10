In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 10
1:35 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier on report by a passerby to the Coast Guard that the FV Orion might have collided with other fishing vessels and the dock.
According to the report, officers located the Orion at Ocean Crest Seafoods on Commercial Street. The vessel captain, Pasquale DiMaio, told officers his vessel lost its reverse gear while attempting to dock. DiMaio said he may have scrubbed against another vessel, FV Challenger, but he didn't detect damage to either vessel.
He also told officers he didn't believe he hit any other vessels or the dock. There were no reports of other collisions, police said. Police also updated the Coast Guard, which said it would later send a crew to evaluate the dock.
Monday, Aug. 9
8:32 p.m.: A caller reported that earlier in the evening a woman threw a one-gallon container of water at her vehicle in the parking lot of the Shaw's market on Railroad Avenue.
2 p.m.: Officers responded to an apartment building on East Main Street after a resident reported that a male resident of the building continues to harass her.The man was gone when officers arrived. Police provided her with options for dealing with the matter and told her to report any further harassment.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 10
1:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 9
10:43 p.m.: Guests at Yankee Clipper Inn on Granite Street reported they were locked out of their room. Officers found the door was just stuck and needed an extra push.
7:37 p.m.: Report of a pipe leaking inside a Sandy Bay Terrace apartment. The building's maintenance person was notified.
6:33 p.m.: Report of an accident involving an Amazon van and a passenger car. No injuries were reported. The car's side mirror was reportedly damaged. Both drivers exchanged information.
12:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
10:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 9
5:58 and 5:42 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received a written warning and citation for speeding, respectively.
2:04 p.m. and 10:50 a.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 southbound received verbal warnings for speeding.
10:11 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat from a Hidden Ledge Road home.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 10
7:10 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Monday, Aug. 9
10:20 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
5:28 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for tailgating.
5:22 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
5:07 and 2:13 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
12:16 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
10:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.