In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 7
4:28 a.m.: Peace was restored after a caller reported a disturbance at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Wednesday, May 6
10:20 p.m.: Derek J. Paradis, 36, of 4 Oak St., Apt. 2A, was arrested on three charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and three charges of threatening to commit a crime.
Corner crime: Police were dispatched to Ed's Mini Mart on Prospect and Washington streets for a report of larceny at 6:29 p.m. and a disturbance at 7:58 p.m.
4:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
3:30 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Youngs Road for a report of a trespass.
Hypodermic needles were recovered from at the intersection of Shepherd and Sargent streets at 9 a.m. and Burnhams Fied on Pleasant Street at 12:37 p.m. Both were disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 7
1:10 a.m.: Lift assist on Martha's Lane.
Wednesday, May 6
5:12 p.m.: A Rocky Road resident reported being the victim of identity theft. Officers advised the resident to report it the Federal Trade Commission.
4:51 p.m.: Report of a man panhandling on Railroad Avenue. The man told officers he was a artist who was losing money during the pandemic, and he was trying to sell iTunes gift cards. Officers told the man to leave the area.
3:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
9:39 a.m.: Report of a dog running into a moving car on the corner of Main Street and Wildon Heights. Animal Control was notified and the dog reportedly suffered no injuries.
8:17 a.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people camping by the quarry off Road Avenue. It is illegal to camp near the quarry.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, May 6
7:04 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver change a car tire on Route 128 southbound.
4:17 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from Hyland Athletic Field. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
3:37 p.m.: A person requested a well-being check on a dog on Bridge Street. Animal Control was notified.
1:08 p.m.: Firefighters helped the American Legion put up the American flag.
11:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Elm Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:29 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox sighted on School Street.
8 a.m.: Officers assisted in the town's Parade of Thanks car procession around town for first responders and essential workers.
4:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Thursday, May 7
7:25 a.m.: Report of theft on John Wise Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
Wednesday, May 6
9:50 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue was cited for having an open container of marijuana.
8:40 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal application for operating under the influence and operating to endanger. Reportedly, the driver also hit the Causeway bridge and damaged the car. No injuries were reported.
7:53 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation.
6:23 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Western Avenue and Pond Street received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license. The driver's brother drove the car back to their home.
5:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:02 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a pile of wood chips on fire at the corner of Western Avenue and Lakeview Road.