In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 10
6:14 a.m.: A Friend Street resident reported he had been assaulted by his neighbor/landlord. Police are investigating. The reporting individual declined transport to the hospital.
1:16 a.m.: A Main Street resident reported "his girlfriend freaked out and would not leave" his residence. The girlfriend was gone when police arrived.
Monday, Dec. 9
9:44 p.m.: Police responded to Friend Court on a noise complaint of a woman yelling. She was advised to quiet down. Peace restored.
4:36 p.m.: A parent went to the police station to report her daughter had been assaulted at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Nov. 26. The parent said her child was hit in the face with a hardcover book. Police informed her the school resource officer is aware of the incident and will update her on the investigation.
1:40 p.m.: A Hesperus Avenue property owner said someone vandalized a building tarp on a house under construction. Report taken.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 5:43 a.m. and Western Avenue at 6:39 a.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
4:56 a.m.: Alarm activation on John Wise Avenue. Property checked and secured.
1:17 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Martin Street. Property checked and secured.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Dec. 10
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 7:02 and 11:02 a.m. and 2:01 p.m., and Southern Avenue at Kings Court at 10:29 p.m. The first driver was issued a citation, the rest received verbal warnings.
1:32 p.m.: An Essex cruiser parked in lot at courthouse on North Street in Salem struck by a car backing out of another space. The cruiser's bumper was damaged and no injuries were reported.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 10
2:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Monday, Dec. 9
4:33 p.m.: A National Grid team was called to tend to an ignited tree branch tangled in electrical wires on Ruthern Way.
3:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Ambulance services were not needed.
3:25 p.m.: A driver on Marshall Street received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate.
3:04 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
10:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 9
6:58 p.m.: A driver on Mill Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:19 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:59 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
3:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:54 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm activation on Peele House Square. Firefighters at the scene found CO readings in the building and National Grid was called to turn off the gas line.
