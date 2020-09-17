In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, September 17
7:47 a.m.: Theft was reported of construction materials on Marsh Street.
5:17 a.m.: A caller from Willow Rest at 1 Holly St. reported being concerned for the well-being of a man "running around freaking out." A second caller reported that the man was tripping on everything and running into the street yelling.
4:14 a.m.: An ex-boyfriend was reported in the yard of a Taylor Street resident.
1:00 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Sadler Street near Elwell Street for a report of a man attempting to break into vehicles. The caller described the suspect as wearing dark clothing, with bushy hair, and holding a soft drink. Upon arrival, police found one car with its interior lights on — a sign it had been entered. Police then saw a man with dark clothing who, when seeing the headlights of the cruiser, ran through a driveway and into the backyards on Sadler Street. Police found a Red Bull drink which appeared to still be cold in the area that the man was last seen. Throughout their search, police saw a person a few more times enter several backyards and may have seen a man matching the description of the suspect running on Elwell Street toward Taylor Street. Due to it being night time and other issues, police were not able to get a clear view of the suspect.
Wednesday, September 16
7:34 p.m.: A blue wallet with $121 in cash was discovered by Brierwood Street.
2:22 p.m.: A resident at Sheedy Park at 88 Pleasant St. reported a man suspiciously driving by her home multiple times a day and waving and smiling at her. She does not know the man but he slows down every time and then proceeds to make several passes of the neighborhood. The man is reported be in his 70s, clean shaven and wearing a baseball hat.
1:53 p.m.: A caller from 84 Veterans Way reported that two men in a large car drove into her truck and would like to speak with a police officer.
12:17 p.m.: A resident of Poplar Street reported her home was ransacked.
10:38 a.m.: A Burnham Street neighbor is concerned about a shirt-less man who is yelling and laying in the grass.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 16
9:42 p.m.: Officers dismissed two drivers revving their engines at the top of Granite Pier.
5:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:01 p.m.: Report of a dog running around Granite Street causing a traffic jam. The harbormaster located the dog's owner and both were reunited.
4:44 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a seagull in distress on Penzance Road.
2:24 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported falling victim to a social security scam involving Bitcoins.The person reportedly lost money in the scam.
2:20 p.m.: A broken-down car on Main Street was towed.
1:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by Beauport Ambulance Services to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:05 a.m.: An abandoned bike found on Evans Field by Station Square was submitted into police custody.
7:34 a.m.: Officers assisted an Ocean Avenue resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his or her name.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 16
10:08 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound was issued a citation for speeding.
9:55 p.m.: Officers checked on a broken-down car on Route 128 northbound. The driver said he or she was waiting for a tow. No further action was taken.
6:25 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of baby squirrels falling out of a tree on Lincoln Street.
8:13 a.m.: Report of a fist fight on Summer Street. The suspects reportedly left the area before police arrived on scene.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 17
7:05 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
10:37 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:25 and 6:13 p.m.: Two drivers, on Eastern Avenue and John Wise Avenue, received verbal warnings for marked lane violations.
2:51 p.m.: A person called to enquire whether a patch of pavement on the side of Grove Street constituted a sidewalk. The officer told the caller to speak with the town DPW about the issue.
2:39 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
9:58 a.m.: A representative of First Ipswich Bank reported a bank customer was a possible victim of check fraud. Officers spoke with the customer at the bank, but no report had been filed. It is unclear at this time if any further action was taken.
8:23 a.m.: Comcast and Verizon were notified of a downed cable wire on Walnut Park.