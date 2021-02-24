In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 24
12:30 a.m.: A caller from Vine Street reported that her ex-boyfriend came to her house, took her keys to her car and is now sleeping in it. She stated multiple times that she did not want a police response to the house. The caller was advised to seek a domestic abuse prevention, or 209A, order and to call the police if she would like a police response.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
8:30 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Washington Street for a follow-up to an ongoing issue with dogs experiencing possible neglect. An officer knocked on the door that still has a notice left two days before by an officer. No evidence of an animal being let in to the yard was observed and there appeared to be three bowls left in the kitchen. No food or water were observed. The dog, Moose, appeared and the eye that was observed red and infected Friday appeared to have gotten bigger and is obscuring the animal's sight. An officer went back to the station and left a message requesting a return call. Animal control has called an officer at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals about this issue. The investigation is ongoing.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 23
12:53 p.m.: A Dock Square resident reported someone had left debris in the driveway. Public Works was notified.
11:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:37 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding possible vandalism at a condo on Tarrs Lane West. No further information was available Wednesday.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6:42 p.m.: Public Works was notified of broken street lights on Central Street.
6:09 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding.
5:29 and 5:13 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Smiths Point Road and Summer Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:35 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of his or her car on Beach Street.
12:04 p.m.: Report of fraud on Bridge Street.
7:55 a.m.: Lift assist on Lincoln Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 23
5:48 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a crosswalk violation.
10:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.