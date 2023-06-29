In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 20
7:28 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Ocean Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A report of firearms was under investigation.
12:13 p.m.: A vehicle reported as abandoned was towed from Granite Street. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 34-year-old Beverly woman on charges of having an uninsured vehicle on a public way and driving a car with a revoked registration.
10:42 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 30-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of larceny under $1,200. A resident reported a package stolen from the front lobby of a LePage Lane building.The reporting party was able to identify the woman who took the package from video footage. The person said she contacted the woman and she stated she mistakenly took the package and put it on the mailboxes outside the residence. The reporting party said she noticed a blue T-shirt missing from the package and it appeared to have been tampered with and sealed with duct tape. The woman seen on video footage denied to police taking the package or taking anything from it. Police told her they had video footage of her taking it. Police said if she did not return the shirt by that night, they file a criminal complaint.
9:27 a.m.: Police filed charges against a 25-year-old Waltham resident after a crash with property damage only at the 7-Eleven at 40 Washington St. Police arrived to find a Honda with California plates parked on Washington Street with heavy front-end damage. It appeared someone had clipped the front bumper and took it off. A witness told police she saw a white commercial van with writing on the side turn into the parking lot and strike the left front of the Honda. It pulled into the lot and then exited. About 10 minutes later, it returned, pulled into the parking lot and left again. When it did not come back, and the driver did not leave information, the witness called 911. The witness was able to get a phone number off the van. Police spoke with the company’s fleet manager, who gave them registration and insurance information and had the driver contact them. The driver told police he did not know he had hit the Honda. He also told police he was driving a box truck but a photo of it showed it was a van. Police asked the driver if he could come to the station and provide them with his license and a photo of the van, but he told police he was already an hour way in Concord, so he instead sent a picture of his license and of the vehicle. Police planned to file a criminal complaint of leaving the scene of property damage.
6:25 a.m.: Loitering was reported at City Hall on Dale Avenue.
Monday, June 19
9:38 p.m.: A 73-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a charge of driving drunk after a crash between a Toyota Camry and a Jeep in the vicinity of 10 Parker St. The driver of the Jeep told police he backed out too far from a parking spot and hit the Toyota parked on the opposite side of Parker Street. He told police he had a friend with him at the time, but he decided to leave to take his friend home. After he did so, he said he returned to Pratty’s to report the accident. As he spoke, police smelled a strong odor or alcoholic beverages on his breath, he was slurring his words, and his eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy. He appeared unsteady on his feet. The report states he told police he had a couple of Mai Tai drinks prior to arriving, and a couple more drinks inside. The Jeep driver refused to take field sobriety tests or a portable breath test to determine his blood alcohol level. Based on the driver’s admission he was driving and observations of him, police arrested him on a charge of drunken driving. Back at the station, the Jeep driver consented to take the Breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. Police had his license suspended.
4:38 p.m.: A caller from Allen Street reported receiving phone calls about an unemployment claim. He was advised to ignore the calls, not give out any personal information and monitor his credit report.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at 125 Atlantic Road at 8:09 a.m. and on Grant Circle at 8:53 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 28
2:02 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Penzance Road.
Tuesday, June 27
Traffic stops were conducted on Thatcher Road at 8:52 p.m. and Mt. Pleasant Place at 9:06 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
4:41 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Main Street.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transports were conducted from a Briarstone Road address at 1:23 p.m. and a Millbrook Park address at 3:39 p.m.
2 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at the intersection of High Street and High Street Court. The animal was not reportedly found.
12:22 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on School Street.
9:58 a.m.: A report was made about utility wires down on Cathedral Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched to the address.
Monday, June 26
9:44 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Summit Avenue address.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transports were conducted from an address on Main Street at 3:11 p.m. and from Bearskin Neck and Tuna Wharf at 7:31 p.m.
6:55 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Meadow Road address.
5:47 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Penzance Road address.
9:55 a.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Phillips Avenue address. Animal Control was notified.
8:39 a.m.: A report was made about an animal at a High Street address.