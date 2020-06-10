In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 10
5:15 a.m.: A noise complaint was called in from the intersection of Rogers and Hancock streets for someone using power tools. Police confirmed that Department of Public Works was working on Main Street.
Tuesday, June 9
9:53 p.m.: A caller from Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street reported that a person has been there for 30 minutes.
8:27 p.m.: A parking disagreement between neighbors was reported on Riverview Road.
8:13 p.m.: A caller from Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue reported that fireworks were being fired by the cannons.
7:37 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered near 35 Granite St.
2:36 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered next to the "No Parking Sign" at the intersection of Maple and Mt. Vernon streets.
2:15 p.m.: A man came to the lobby of the police station to report that an unknown individual filed a fraudulent unemployment claim under his name.
1:39 p.m.: A woman contacted the police to report she was the victim of unemployment assistance fraud. She said she had received a letter stating she was approved for assistance, but had never applied for it.
1:16 p.m.: A citizen walked up to a police officer at the intersection of Pleasant and Middle streets to turn in an unknown amount in cash.
1:01 p.m.: A woman called the station to report someone stole her FedEx package. She explained that FedEx said it dropped off her package around 2:30 p.m., but when she returned home at 3:30 p.m., the package was gone. The value of the package was $50.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 9
7:06 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a criminal complaint for operating with a suspended license.
4:52 p.m.: Report of a Social Security scam call on Hunter's Court. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
1:39 p.m.: Officers assisted a Phillips Avenue resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under their name.
12:38 p.m.: Report of a lost nail gun in the downtown area.
12:23 p.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:26 a.m.: Report of an injured seagull in the marsh on Thatcher Road. Animal Control was unable to reach the bird.
MANCHESTER
2:01 p.m.: Officers moved a couple of golf clubs from the roadway on Route 128 southbound. MassDOT was later notified.
12:17 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon inside a School Street garage.