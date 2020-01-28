In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Jan. 27
5:53 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Friend Street to assist with a probation violation. Stephen Lacey, 51, of 7 Friend St. was arrested on a straight warrant.
4:29 p.m.: A caller from Advanced Technologies at 23 Kondelin Road reported a belligerent customer was on the premises and asked that the customer be removed. Upon arrival, police spoke with the shop owner who explained that the customer was not happy with the car repair bill of $455 for some exhaust work. They had a verbal disagreement and the customer left without paying the bill.
1:58 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found at 22 Hampden St. was disposed of safely/
11:56 a.m.: A person came into the station to report an iPhone was missing. She believes that she lost it somewhere between the YMCA and Sawyer Free Library about an hour and a half previously.
10:54 a.m.: A caller reported that a vehicle was parked too closely to the intersection of Flume Road and Lexington Avenue, making it difficult to pass. Police confirmed that the car was parked in a legal spot.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 28
2:11 a.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
Monday, Jan. 27
9:10 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
6:52 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate and broken taillight.
6:06 p.m.: A Main Street resident called to ask how much a delivery driver should be tipped for for a $20 order. Officers suggested $4 to $5.
1:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:17 a.m.: A caller on Granite Street requested to be connected to the White House. Officers were unable to assist the caller.
9:20 a.m.: Lift assist on Squam Road.
8:24 a.m.: Report of a coyote on Union Lane. Officers searched the area but were unable to track it down.
7:40 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on South Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 27
10:02 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding after a traffic stop.
1:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Grove Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:12 p.m.: A citation was issued to an Old Essex Road resident whose dog bit another person earlier this week.
10:42 a.m.: Officers made a report regarding a gift card fraud on Loading Place Road.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 28
3:44 a.m.: Alarm activation on Ralston Drive. Property checked.
Monday, Jan. 27
Traffic stops for various violations were made on John Wise Avenue at 5:50 a.m., Main Street at 1:38 and 9:21 p.m., and Western Avenue at 4:53 p.m. Two of the drivers were given verbal warnings; no action was taken during the other two stops.
Citizens were assisted on Martin Street at 11 a.m. and Chebacco Terrace at 2:30 p.m.
2:15 p.m.: Police conducted a welfare check on Western Avenue.
1:26 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for aid on Grove Street for a person having difficulty breathing. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
1:14 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to Spring Street. It was a false alarm.
10:43 a.m.: Report of trespassing on Story Street.
9:58 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for aid on John Wise Avenue for a person who had fallen. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
9:46 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Martin Street. Police checked the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.