In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 17
7:03 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
3:54 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft from St. Joseph Lane.
3:30 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
2:51 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash with property damage only on Main Street.
11:53 a.m.: A larceny was reported at Raymond Beach off of Eastern Point Boulevard. A person called the station to report his boat engine had been stolen off his Zodiac that was tied up at Raymond Beach sometime within the last two days.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 19
3:52 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Parker Street address.
Tuesday, July 18
5:34 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged hit and run accident on Broadway. A search of the area did not locate the driver.
2:53 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Norwood Avenue address.
2:41 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Main Street. Animal Control was reportedly notified.
1:22 p.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
12:05 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street. The vehicle was reportedly tagged.
11:20 a.m.: A report was made about road conditions on Granite Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.
10:48 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported on Mt. Pleasant Street.
10:43 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Broadway address.
8:53 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Pasture Road address.
7:45 a.m.: A report was made about the alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Main Street address.
6:22 a.m.: A power outage was reported on Summit Avenue. Officials from National Grid were notified.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 18
6:15 a.m.: A citation was issued to a driver during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
Building and area checks were conducted throughout town throughout the morning.