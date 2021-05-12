In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 12
5:28 a.m.: Fire Department reported smoke in a building at 50 Taylor St. A couch cushion was extinguished and the residents returned to their home.
Tuesday, May 11
10:01 p.m.: A Sumner Street caller reported the larceny of a radiator on his property. The caller called again to state he did not want to speak with an officer and that the issue was a civil matter and planned on taking the issue to civil court.
1:40 p.m.: A student on Essex Avenue told an officer that he was scared of another student who was located at the train station on Railroad Avenue.
12:37 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue for a report of people fighting which caused damage to a vehicle. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the caller who said that three intoxicated individuals —two men and one woman — were yelling at each other when the woman started to hit one of the men who then fell against his truck, causing damage. The person told polcie he wasn't too concerned for his truck, but was more concerned for the group fighting and walking off. An officer could not locate the individuals.
5:30 a.m.: A caller reported a deer that looks injured in the median on Route 128 south by Exit 54. An officer found no deer.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 12
12:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 11
8:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pooles Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
5:50 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a manhole cover out of place on Granite Street.
4:49 p.m.: Neighbor dispute on Story Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
1:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:10 a.m.: Report of a vandalized memorial flower arrangement at Beach Grove Cemetery on Prospect Street. The matter was under investigation Wednesday.
7:52 and 7:24 a.m.: Medical emergencies on on Mt. Pleasant Street and Main Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 11
6:29 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified to assist a boater stuck on rocks outside Rockport Harbor.
4:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodcrest Road. The person refused ambulance services.
1:27 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick fox on Sea Street.
12:05 p.m.: Lift assist on Bridge Street.
11:52 a.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to Gloucester Police during a medical emergency call.
11:24, 11:03 and 10:50 a.m.: Three drivers on Rockwood Heights Road, Greenbrier Road and Pleasant Street received a verbal warnings for speeding.
5:59 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified to remove a deer carcass on Route 128 northbound.
1:24 and 1:43 a.m.: Two drivers on Rosedale Avenue and School Street received verbal warnings for stop sign violations.