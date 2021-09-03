In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 2
7:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:25 p.m.: A person reported losing his truck keys on Granite Street.
5:46 p.m.: Public Works was notified of water bubbling out of the road on Pigeon Hill Street.
2:18 and 2:07 p.m.: Two drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street and Granite Street received verbal warnings for a stop sign violation and speeding, respectively.
12:29 p.m.: The Forest Fire Department pumped water out of a flooded basement on Stockholm Avenue.
12:16 p.m.: A person reported someone had retraced and cashed one of his or her checks worth more than $17,000. The matter is under investigation.
9:40 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a large tree branch that fell on a car parked on Shetland Road. The car received minor damage.
8:54 a.m.: Officers moved a Henderson Court's sump pump from emptying out in a neighbor's yard.
8:53 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
Flooded: The Forest Fire Department pumped water out of a basement on Main Street at 6:37 a.m., and another on Stockholm Avenue at 7:18 a.m.
7, 6:53 and 6:51 a.m.: Public Works removed debris from the roadway on Penzance Road, Granite Street and Back Beach Way, respectively.
6:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. Gloucester Fire Rescue responded. It is unclear if the person was transported to a hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 2
1:15 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
1:02 p.m. and 11:14 a.m.: Two drivers. on Summer Street and School Street respectively, received verbal warnings for speeding.
5:50 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a fallen tree tangled in power lines on Ocean Street.
5:07 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on School Street.
2:04 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for speeding and a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 2
10:38, 10:13 and 6:59 p.m.: Three drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.