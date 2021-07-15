In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 14
4:38 p.m.: An incapicitated person was reported at the Universalist Church on Church Street.
2:36 p.m.: Gunshots were reported from Morgan Avenue.
Tuesday, July 13
1:04 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident on Washington Street was reported after a car hit a parked car.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 14
11:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:06 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Long Beach.
4:56 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
3:43 p.m.: Report of a "volatile situation" involving eight to 10 people by the Steel Derrick Quarry on Rowe Avenue. Officers spoke with the group and found no issues. The group later left the area.
2:45 p.m.: Officers assisted a High Street resident who reportedly fell victim to an unemployment scam.
8:57 a.m.: A High Street Court resident reported someone had thrown something through the home's glass storm door. Officers at the scene determined the door shattered on its own due to "age or stress."
8:37 p.m.: A person reported losing a purple pouch with a monkey pin on it on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 14
6:59 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people with metal detectors digging in the grassy area near the Masconomo Park grand stand.
3:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 14
Medical emergencies on Cogswell Court at 2:31 p.m. and Pickering Street at 9:12 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:06 p.m.: Report of a gas smell at a Eastern Avenue home. National Grid was called to fix a valve at the home.
Distracted: Three drivers were stopped on John Wise Avenue, at 5:29, 5:49 and 6:01,p.m., for hands-free driving violations. Two received verbal warnings and one received a citation.
5:49 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a written warning for speeding and not having a license on his or her person.
5:40 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Cogswell Court.