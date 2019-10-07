In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Oct. 6
10:44 a.m.: Steven Militello, 40, of 33 Maplewoode Ave., Apt. 411, was arrested on charges of assault and battery. No further information was given by police.
Saturday, Oct. 5
2:42 p.m.: Report of a customer at the CVS on Main Street verbally berating a pharmacist. The store manager told police they will pursue a no-trespass order against the customer.
4:50 a.m.: A driver on East Main Street swerved out of the way of a coyote and hit a parked car. The driver was transported to a hospital by the Gloucester Police Department. Moderate damage was reported to the driver's front passenger side and the parked car's back driver side. Both cars were towed from the scene by Tally's Towing.
Friday, Oct. 4
1:34 p.m.: A 28-year-old Washington Street man turned himself into Gloucester police after learning he had two outstanding warrants. He was released to the custody of the court officers at Gloucester District Court.
Thursday, Oct. 3
5:24 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Washington Street and Exchange Street received a citation for operating with a suspended license and expired inspection sticker.
2:29 p.m.: A driver reportedly struck a boat trailer hitched to a pick-up truck that was parked on Mast Street. The trailer was knocked off its hitch and pushed through the tailgate of the truck. Police will seek a criminal complaint against the driver whose registration was previously revoked for insurance reasons and who did not have a license at the time of the crash. The driver refused medical services from Gloucester Fire Department. Thecar was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing. The pick-up truck was still drivable after the boat trailer was pulled out from its tailgate. Information between the driver and the pick-up truck owner were exchanged.
1:20 a.m.: Report of a driver colliding with a electrical pole on Washington Street. A woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Tally's Towing towed the car from the scene. National Grid checked and cleared the electrical pole.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:49 p.m.: A South Street resident reported she smelled gas coming from her stove. Firefighters found no carbon monoxide readings in the house. The propane tank attached to the stove was shut off.
10:19 a.m.: Officers assisted Gloucester Police in removing an abandoned car in Gloucester.
9:37 a.m.: A Beach Street resident reported his car was struck overnight. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Officers are investigating.
8:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Driftwood Way. The person refused ambulance services.
7:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Breakwater Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gl0ucester.
6:58 a.m.: A wallet found on Main Street was turned into police.
Saturday, Oct. 5
4:59 p.m.: A Drumlin Road resident reported someone had stolen fruit from a tree on her property. Officers advised the resident to keep an eye out in case the person returned.
7:01 p.m.: A broken-down car on Farm Lane was towed.
1:37 a.m.: A bike on High Street that was abandoned for over a week was taken into police custody.
Friday, Oct. 4
11:40 p.m.: Lift assist on Twin Light Circle.
7:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:37 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed cable wires on Caleb's Lane.
10:28 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
8:15 a.m.: A person reported she may have lost a suitcase and a bag on Eden Road. So far, neither items has been located by Rockport Police.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 6
9:46 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a kerosene fire on Pine Street.
3:49 p.m.: Officers removed a ladder from the Route 128 northbound passing lane.
2:51 p.m.: Report of a two-car hit-and-run outside of Standley's Garage on Summer Street. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the matter.
Saturday, Oct. 5
3:14 p.m.: Report of a possible home break-in on Lincoln Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
2:40 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Moses Hill Road and Pine Street received a citation for an inspection sticker violation.
2:08 p.m.: The DPW was notified of possible illegal dumping by upper Pine Street.
1:37 p.m.: Animal control was notified of an injured or unwell duck on Raymond Street.
Friday, Oct. 4
10:35 p.m.: Report of a possible shed fire on Woodholm Road. Firefighters found it was a controlled chiminea fire in a neighbor's backyard. No further action was taken.
4:01 p.m.: Report of a bike hitting a car on Beach Street. The matter is under investigation.
2:26 p.m.: Report of heavy smoke on Pine Street near Route 128. Firefighters found the smoke was coming from someone grilling. No further action was taken.
1:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Brookwood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 7
6:39 a.m.: Verbal warning for an unspecified violation given to a driver on Western Avenue.
Building and area checks done between 1 and 6:30 a.m. throughout town.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Traffic stops: Six were made for various infractions, on Eastern Avenue, John Wise Avenue at Choate Street, Main Street, Lowe Hill Road at Story Street, and Martin Street, between 9:46 a.m. and 10:24 p.m. Two drivers received citations, four verbal warnings.
6:27 p.m.: A Conomo Point Rpad resident reported having no water. The town Department of Public Works was notified.
10:43 a.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Eastern Avenue, but was gone when officers arrived.
Burning: A Chebacco Terrace resident reported smoke in the area at 9:19 a.m.. It was a Pickering Street resident burning building debris for the second day in row. And he was ordered by the Fire Department to cease and desist as he had on been on Saturday when a person walked in to the station at 9:14 a.m. to report smoke in the area.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Martin Street: Two drivers received verbal warnings, one for a crosswalk violation at 6:10 p.m., the other for having no headlight at 11:05 p.m. A third received a written warning for an unspecified infraction at 11:58 a.m.
10:47 p.m.: A citation for speeding was issued to a driver on Eastern Avenue.
Southern Avenue: Two drivers received verbal warnings, one for a marked lanes violation at 8:01 p.m., the other for speed at 9:32 p.m.
5:46 p.m.: Multiple complaints received about cars parked along John Wise Avenue. Police spoke to the owners, most of whom moved their vehicles. When police returned the cars that had not been moved were ticketed.
5:24 p.m.: Fire alarm activation at a Western Avenue business. Firefighters said it was set off by a faulty detector.
2:29 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Route 133. Police stopped the motorist on Main Street and found no signs of impairment, but issued a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
12:40 p.m.: A check on the well-being of an Apple Street resident was requested. Police knew the gentleman's whereabouts and reported there was no issue.
11:49 a.m.: A motorist on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.
11:21 a.m.: A motorist on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for passing on the right.
3:49 a.m.: Alarm activation at a Western Avenue business. The owner called to cancel the response, saying he set it off in error.
12:54 a.m.: A traffic stop resulted in the car being towed; the driver did not have a license to operate.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Oct. 1
Eastern Avenue: Two drivers received verbal warnings for unspecified violations, at 7:37 p.m. and 9:41 p.m. An erratic operator headed toward Gloucester was reported at 6:56 p.m.; Gloucester police were notified.
6:10 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation for an unspecified violation on Western Avenue.
1:29 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to report a person who fell on Main Street and transported the individual to the hospital.
10:55 a.m.: Two drivers were taken to hospital after being involved in a crash at Southern Avenue and Main Street. Both cars were towed. One driver will be summonsed to court on a charge of operating without a license.
10:50 a.m.: A tree came down at Harlow Street and Eastern Avenue taking wires with it. Police and firefighters responded. National Grid was notified.
10:32 a.m.: A Forest Avenue homeowner's dogs escaped the house. Police and the animal control officer helped corral the canines and get them back in the house.
10:28 a.m.: A complaint was lodged about gutted fish left on Island Road. Fishermen had cleaned their catch, leaving the remains behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.