In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Friday, Oct. 18

2:03 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.

Thursday, Oct. 17

6:30 p.m.: Report of a missing dog on Granite Street.

3:40 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm at a High Street resident. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared the area a while later.

3:15 p.m.: Report of a smoking tree branch caught in electrical wires on Thatcher Road. National Grid and Fire Department were dispatched. Crews closed the area to traffic. The situation was resolved Friday. 

1:39 p.m.: A construction vehicle reportedly backed into a parked car on Long Beach. An accident report was filed as the damage caused was estimated to cost over $1,000. No injuries were reported.

8:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

8:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

8:03 a.m.: Verizon was notified of wires down on King Street.

7:32 a.m.: National Grid was notified of wires down on Evans Way. 

7:27 a.m.: Two-car accident involving a town vehicle and a personal car at the scene of the house fire on Briarstone Road. An accident report was filed as the damage caused was estimated to cost over $1,000. No injuries were reported.  

7:18 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree branch tangled in electrical wires on Railroad Avenue. 

7:14 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Lucia Lane. 

MANCHESTER

Thursday, Oct. 17

5:15 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle found on Central Street was placed into police custody.

4:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.

4:25 p.m.: The fire department helped a Walker Road resident with their generator.

2:34 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a tree limb hanging on Bridge Street.

1:45 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree limb on a Loading Place Road power line.

1:04 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Walker Road. Firefighters found readings of CO coming from the home's generator. 

12:52 p.m.: The DPW removed a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Summer Street.

11:36 a.m.: National Grid and the DPW were notified of a tree limb hanging on a Jersey Lane electrical wire. 

11:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

11:23 a.m.: Report of exposed underground cable and telephone wires on Woodholm Circle. Police report the wires did not pose any danger. 

11:13 a.m.: Verizon was notified of a phone wire down on School Street.

7:43 a.m.: Report of large trees knocking down electrical wires on University Lane.

7:17 a.m.: Report of a tree fallen on a car and boat on University Lane.

6:50 a.m.: Report of a fallen tree and exposed gas line on Woodholm Circle.

6:42 a.m.: Report of wires down on Beach Street.

4:24 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street.

3:11 a.m.: Report of a fallen tree on a Highwood Road house. 

2:34 a.m.: The state DPW was notified of a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Summer Street.

1:28, 1:25 and 1:16 a.m.: Fallen trees on Summer Street, Proctor Street and Bridge Street were removed.

ESSEX

Friday, Oct. 19

Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.

Thursday, Oct. 18

11:01 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on DeSoto Road. 

8:17 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at Shepard Memorial Park. Area checked.

4:05 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Choate Street. It was a false alarm.

4:03 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on John Wise Avenue.

Utility requests were made for problems on Centennial Grove Road at 3:12 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 4:51 a.m., Choate Street at 5:10 a.m. and 10:29 a.m. with firefighters for a fallen tree,  Cogswell Grant and Grove Street at 5:22 a.m., Goodwin Court at 6:37 a.m., Locust Street at 6:54 a.m., Rocky Hill Road at 7:32 a.m., County Road at 10:29 a.m., Apple Street at 3:29 p.m., Cogswell Court at 4:41 p.m., Cogswell Road at 5:20 p.m., and Milk Street at 6:06 p.m. Assistance provided and notifications made as needed. 

Alarm activations on Southern Avenue at 12:35 a.m., Spring Street at 7:42 a.m., Belcher Street at 11:06 a.m. Properties checked and secured.

Traffic hazards reported on Western Avenue at 3:02 a.m., Conomo Point Road and Sumac Drive at 3:03 a.m., Apple Street at 3:07 a.m., Martin Street at 3:11 and 3:14 a.m., Southern Avenue at 3:19 a.m., Belcher Street at 3:21 a.m., Choate Street at 3:29 a.m., and Wood Drive at 9:45 a.m.

Animal complaints on Martin Street at 7:30 a.m. and Soginese Creek Road at 8:27 a.m. Animal control notified.

7:58 a.m.: Watercraft incident off Conono Point Road. Harbormaster notified.

Citizen assists: Aid given on Story Street at 1:39 a.m., to the driver of a disabled vehicle on Eastern Avenue at 6:32 a.m., and Martin Street at 7:22 a.m. and 11:11 p.m.

2:41 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a traffic hazard at Spring Street and John Wise Avenue.

2:30 a.m.: Firefighters responded to Eastern Avenue a tree limb that was caught in electrical wires and smoking.

Building and property checks around town throughout the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

4:05 p.m.: The rescue squad transported a person who reportedly fell on Eastern Avenue to the hospital.

Citizen assists: Aid was given at Main and Spring streets at 7:50 a.m., Main Street at 3 p.m., on Martin Street at 4:10 p.m. and at 4:41 p.m. to the driver of a disabled car.

Traffic stops: Four motorists were stopped for various infractions, on Main Street at 10:54 a.m., Southern Avenue at 11:10 a.m.,  Martin Street at 2:33 p.m. and Main Street at 5:06 p.m. One citation, one written warning, and one verbal warning were issued. No action was taken for the final stop.

 7:21 a.m.: Police and firefighters responded to a utility request at intersection of Town Farm and Conomo Point roads.

Building and area checks around town throughout the day.

 

