In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday, Oct. 18
2:03 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
Thursday, Oct. 17
6:30 p.m.: Report of a missing dog on Granite Street.
3:40 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm at a High Street resident. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared the area a while later.
3:15 p.m.: Report of a smoking tree branch caught in electrical wires on Thatcher Road. National Grid and Fire Department were dispatched. Crews closed the area to traffic. The situation was resolved Friday.
1:39 p.m.: A construction vehicle reportedly backed into a parked car on Long Beach. An accident report was filed as the damage caused was estimated to cost over $1,000. No injuries were reported.
8:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:03 a.m.: Verizon was notified of wires down on King Street.
7:32 a.m.: National Grid was notified of wires down on Evans Way.
7:27 a.m.: Two-car accident involving a town vehicle and a personal car at the scene of the house fire on Briarstone Road. An accident report was filed as the damage caused was estimated to cost over $1,000. No injuries were reported.
7:18 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree branch tangled in electrical wires on Railroad Avenue.
7:14 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Lucia Lane.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 17
5:15 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle found on Central Street was placed into police custody.
4:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
4:25 p.m.: The fire department helped a Walker Road resident with their generator.
2:34 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a tree limb hanging on Bridge Street.
1:45 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree limb on a Loading Place Road power line.
1:04 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Walker Road. Firefighters found readings of CO coming from the home's generator.
12:52 p.m.: The DPW removed a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Summer Street.
11:36 a.m.: National Grid and the DPW were notified of a tree limb hanging on a Jersey Lane electrical wire.
11:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:23 a.m.: Report of exposed underground cable and telephone wires on Woodholm Circle. Police report the wires did not pose any danger.
11:13 a.m.: Verizon was notified of a phone wire down on School Street.
7:43 a.m.: Report of large trees knocking down electrical wires on University Lane.
7:17 a.m.: Report of a tree fallen on a car and boat on University Lane.
6:50 a.m.: Report of a fallen tree and exposed gas line on Woodholm Circle.
6:42 a.m.: Report of wires down on Beach Street.
4:24 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street.
3:11 a.m.: Report of a fallen tree on a Highwood Road house.
2:34 a.m.: The state DPW was notified of a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Summer Street.
1:28, 1:25 and 1:16 a.m.: Fallen trees on Summer Street, Proctor Street and Bridge Street were removed.
ESSEX
Friday, Oct. 19
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Oct. 18
11:01 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on DeSoto Road.
8:17 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at Shepard Memorial Park. Area checked.
4:05 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Choate Street. It was a false alarm.
4:03 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on John Wise Avenue.
Utility requests were made for problems on Centennial Grove Road at 3:12 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 4:51 a.m., Choate Street at 5:10 a.m. and 10:29 a.m. with firefighters for a fallen tree, Cogswell Grant and Grove Street at 5:22 a.m., Goodwin Court at 6:37 a.m., Locust Street at 6:54 a.m., Rocky Hill Road at 7:32 a.m., County Road at 10:29 a.m., Apple Street at 3:29 p.m., Cogswell Court at 4:41 p.m., Cogswell Road at 5:20 p.m., and Milk Street at 6:06 p.m. Assistance provided and notifications made as needed.
Alarm activations on Southern Avenue at 12:35 a.m., Spring Street at 7:42 a.m., Belcher Street at 11:06 a.m. Properties checked and secured.
Traffic hazards reported on Western Avenue at 3:02 a.m., Conomo Point Road and Sumac Drive at 3:03 a.m., Apple Street at 3:07 a.m., Martin Street at 3:11 and 3:14 a.m., Southern Avenue at 3:19 a.m., Belcher Street at 3:21 a.m., Choate Street at 3:29 a.m., and Wood Drive at 9:45 a.m.
Animal complaints on Martin Street at 7:30 a.m. and Soginese Creek Road at 8:27 a.m. Animal control notified.
7:58 a.m.: Watercraft incident off Conono Point Road. Harbormaster notified.
Citizen assists: Aid given on Story Street at 1:39 a.m., to the driver of a disabled vehicle on Eastern Avenue at 6:32 a.m., and Martin Street at 7:22 a.m. and 11:11 p.m.
2:41 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a traffic hazard at Spring Street and John Wise Avenue.
2:30 a.m.: Firefighters responded to Eastern Avenue a tree limb that was caught in electrical wires and smoking.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
4:05 p.m.: The rescue squad transported a person who reportedly fell on Eastern Avenue to the hospital.
Citizen assists: Aid was given at Main and Spring streets at 7:50 a.m., Main Street at 3 p.m., on Martin Street at 4:10 p.m. and at 4:41 p.m. to the driver of a disabled car.
Traffic stops: Four motorists were stopped for various infractions, on Main Street at 10:54 a.m., Southern Avenue at 11:10 a.m., Martin Street at 2:33 p.m. and Main Street at 5:06 p.m. One citation, one written warning, and one verbal warning were issued. No action was taken for the final stop.
7:21 a.m.: Police and firefighters responded to a utility request at intersection of Town Farm and Conomo Point roads.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.