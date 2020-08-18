In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, August 17
9:52 p.m.: Kenneth G Valle, 31, homeless, was arrested on Millett Street on a straight arrest warrant, and charges of attempting to commit a crime, and possession of class E drugs.
Valle's arrest came after officers were dispatched to 30 Millett St. to investigate a report of an intoxicated man trying to get into a parked motor vehicle. The reporting party said that while outside his residence, he watched a man, later identified as Valle, walk up to a neighbor's vehicle parked in the driveway, and try to get inside. The man was described as wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and carrying a backpack.
When asked where he was going, Valle reportedly said he was going to a house on Friend Street. Upon his arrest, police found there was warrant against him on charge of violating a restraining order violation.
Police found a few personal items in Valle's bag, as well as two capped hypodermic syringes and four white round pills without markings in a glassine bag. Valle told police that the pills were his prescription of Wellbutrin and that he did not want to carry a pill bottle. However, he had two other prescription bottles in his backpack.
4:51 p.m.: A driver attempting to make a left hand turn onto Prospect Street from Rogers Street collided with a bicyclist. The bicyclist had been traveling west in the Rogers Street bike lane at the time of the crash. The cyclist was knocked off his bike and onto the ground, leaving him with minor scratches on his head, hands, and legs. He did not need to be transported to the hospital.
11:56 a.m.: Kayaks were reported to have been stolen from the marina at Smith's Cove. The man who reported the theft said the kayaks were last seen July 25 and he discovered they were stolen on Aug. 1. He described one kayak to be a 11-foot purple Waldon and the second was a 15-foot red Waldon.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 17
9:47 p.m.: Officers dismissed a noisy group of children playing basketball at Rockport High School on Jerden's Lane.
7:04 p.m.: Report of a person lighting a fire pit at Millbrook Meadow. Officers told the person to extinguish it as he or she did not have a fire permit.
4:14 p.m.: A person reported a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend on Main Street
5:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Straitsmouth Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:55 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a dead fox from the roadway on Andrews Hollow.
4:44 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Whale Cove Road was tagged.
12:53 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
12:03 p.m.: An iPhone with a black wallet case found on Thatcher Road was submitted into police custody.
10:33 a.m.: Report of a possible shark sighting off Long Beach. Swimmers were cleared from the water for the following two hours. The sighting was not confirmed to be shark.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 17
Traffic stops: Between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., six drivers received warnings — two verbal and four written — for hands-free driving violations.
10:07 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to North Street at 6:02 and 7:30 p.m. In both instances, the patient refused ambulance services.
6:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk in a School Street yard.
5:43 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
Pleasant Street: Three drivers received a verbal warning for speeding when stopped on Pleasant Street at 11:27 and 11:39 a.m. and 3:24 p.m.
2:56 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
1:33 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a dead skunk from Raymond Street.
11:50 a.m.: A driver on Parson Lane received a written warning for speeding and not carrying his or her license.
11:18 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for not having a trailer plate.
10:25 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 17
10:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:46 p.m.: A group of motorcyclists on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:16 p.m.: Report of a Western Avenue resident feeling ill after mixing bleach and ammonia. Firefighters on scene found no elevated levels of toxic chloramine gas, created by the mix, in the home. The resident refused ambulance services.
12:41 p.m.: A Martin Street resident reported receiving a scam call regarding a timeshare. No personal information was given to the scammer.
7:13 a.m.: Officers set up a traffic detail at a roadwork site on Story Street.