In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Feb. 1
7:50 p.m.: Multiple callers reported that a a woman was out of control inside the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue. Upon arrival, police immediately recognized the woman and saw several spilled cherry Slurpees on the ground in front of her and the checkout counter in disarray. Items were knocked over and the plexiglas barrier that hangs from the ceiling for COVID-19 protocols was torn down and laying against the register. The woman refused to move from the counter. When police asked the woman what had happened, she began screaming that someone stole her purse. Another customer quickly located her purse on the ground near the back of the store. The clerk told police the woman had walked in and began causing a disturbance immediately. She verbally accosted two women in the back of the store and when asked to leave, blocked the checkout counter. Police requested Fire Department paramedics to respond for a mental health evaluation. On top of being intoxicated, the woman was also exhibiting signs of mental illness. She repeatedly said that Whitey Bulger was her uncle and that he would not be happy about the way she was being treated. Police agreed to give her a courtesy ride to her apartment, but when they arrived at there she refused to get out of the car. After saying she needed to pay the officer and stating that she was actually living in a hotel, the woman got out of the car.
1:53 p.m.: An Essex Avenue resident came into the station to report receiving unemployment benefits for which she did not apply.
1:05 p.m.: A caller from Sunny's Smoke Shop at 34 Railroad Ave. reported that a taxi driver would not give her a ride. No police services were needed.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 2
1:07 a.m.: Public Works were notified to tend the icy roads around town.
Monday, Jan. 1
7:26 p.m.: The Fire Department cleaned up an oil leak at a South Street home.
7:13 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for having an expired license.
7:10 p.m.: Report of a water boiler leaking on Haven Avenue. Firefighters shut the water off to the home and a mechanic was contacted.
4:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:14 a.m.: A person reported losing his or her driver's license on Dodds Lane.
7:17 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 1
11:12 p.m.: A car parked on Washington Street during the winter parking ban was ticketed.
10:18 p.m.: Report of a manhole sparking on Ocean Street. The situation was reportedly under control, according to Fire Department officials at the scene.
8:55 p.m.: Public Works was notified to tend the icy roads around town.
Friday, Jan. 29
10:08 p.m.: Report of a unresponsive man in the snow by Crooked Lane. An ambulance transported the Salem man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
4:42 p.m.: Massachusetts Highway was notified to tend the icy roads near Bridge Street.
3:54 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:57 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
1:30 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
1:21 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:22 p.m.: A driver on Proctor Street received a written warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online on a smartphone before being dismissed by the officer.
11:56 a.m.: A driver on Bennett Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 2
6 a.m.: Utility requested on Centennial Grove Road. Notification made.
12:23 a.m.: Alarm sounded on Apple Street. The property was checked and secured.
Monday, Feb. 1
9:33 p.m.: Utility requested on Martin Street. Notification made.
7:22 p.m.: Traffic hazard reported at the intersection of Apple Street and Western Avenue. The area was checked.