In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 16
1:52 a.m.: Yony Velasquez, 23, of 23 Elm St. Apt. #BSM, was arrested on Chestnut Street on a charge of trespassing.
Police were dispatched to Chestnut Street for a report of a man that had broken into a residence and was still in the home. When police arrived, the resident told them that after hearing in the apartment and his dog barking, he saw the shadow of a person in the kitchen and grabbed his firearm to protect himself. He said he then confronted the man who was drunk and not a threat.
Police attempted to speak with the man, later identified as Velasquez, but hedid not speak English. Even with a translation device, the man appeared too intoxicated to give information and would only tell police that his name was "Johnny." After giving him multiple chances, police placed Velasquez under arrest.
1:45 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Elizabeth Road for a person breaking into cars. Upon arrival, an officer was met by the caller and her husband who stated that she is a light sleeper and was woken by a noise in her driveway. When she got to the front door to check out the nosie, she saw that the doors to her car and husband's truck were open and the overhead lights were on. Before she called the police, her husband went outside to see if the person was still on the property. When he got outside, the husband saw a heavyset man in all dark clothing rummaging through a neighbor's car. The husband chased the suspect up the hill but lost him when the suspect went toward Harrison Avenue. In searching for the suspect, an officer noticed that cars on Abbott Road and Harrison Avenue had also been broken into..
Tuesday, June 15
8:51 p.m.: Officer dispatched to Washington Street where the caller explained that at 5:28 p.m., a man walked across the neighbors' front lawn, turned up his driveway and walked in between two parked vehicles.. In a video, the man was seen stabbing the passenger's front tire and then stabbing the rear tire of the other car. The owner found that three tires had been slashed on both cars.
3:49 p.m.: Four drivers traveling on Route 128 south were involved in a crash prior to the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge. The first car stopped for traffic when the second car struck the first. The third car then struck the second and the fourth struck the third. Operators in car two and four were transported to the hospital and their cars were towed.
1:24 p.m.: A woman called to report that she believes that someone entered her vehicle while she was in Lone Gull at 146 Main St. She did not witness this but noticed that she was missing an unemployment card, TD Banknorth card, identification and an insurance card from her purse and wallet. She reported that her car was unlocked and that she left it unattended across from the Lone Gull for 3 to 4 minutes. Later, the woman was able to track her missing property to the Dollar Store in Beverly.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 16
2:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Spring Street. The person was transport by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. .
Tuesday, June 15
2:56 p.m.: A person reported seeing a severed human hand on Railroad Avenue. Officers found the hand, which was a Halloween prop. No further action was taken.
2:16 p.m.: Report of a car parked for multiple days on Old Harbor Road. Officers reached out to the car's owner but have yet to receive a response.
9:54 a.m.: Neighbor dispute over parking conditions on Atlantic Avenue. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 15
6:35 p.m.: Officers assisted a Raymond Street resident locked out of his or her home.
3:26 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:05 and 10:35 a.m.: Two drivers on Lincoln Street received warnings — one written and one verbal — for speeding.
10:01 a.m.: A driver on Newport Park received a written warning for speeding.
9:40, 8:57, 8:51 and 8:39 a.m.: Four drivers -- two on Lincoln Street, one on Summer Street and one on Newport Park -- received written warnings for speeding.
7:29 a.m.: Officers provided mutual aid in Essex.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 16
6:56 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:44 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Tuesday, June 15
5:48 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:02 p.m.: Officers assisted an Eastern Avenue resident who was locked out of his or her home.
2:28 p.m.: Officers assisted a John Wise Avenue resident who reportedly gave out personal information to a phishing scam.
7:43 a.m.: Lift assist on Lowe Hill Road.
7:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Soginese Creek Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.