In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 10
6:31 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a Virginia man on the charge of malicious destruction after he flooded and vandalized a cell while in custody at the Gloucester police station.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Oct. 11
1:16 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at a South Street residence. Officers found some of the house's doors were open. The house was checked and nothing was found out of order. Officers believed high winds blew the doors open.
Thursday, Oct. 10
10:32 p.m.: Officers found minor flooding on Penzance Road and Long Beach. The flooding was not severe enough to close the streets down.
8:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who ran out of gas on Main Street.
5:03 and 5:09 p.m.: Two drivers on Granite Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
4:48 p.m.: Officers moved a large branch from the roadway on Granite Street.
4:44 p.m.: A cable company was notified of downed cable wires on Haven Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A bike abandoned on Sandpiper Lane was placed into police custody.
1:30 p.m.: A Quarry Ridge Lane resident reported receiving a scam call. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
9:15 a.m.: A person reported a car had backed into his or her car in the Town Hall Annex parking lot. The person did not get the other driver's information. Officers said the reporting party's car sustained minor damage.
7:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 10
Traffic stops on School Street: One driver received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation at 10:34 a.m.. Another received a verbal warning for defective equipment at 10:55 a.m. Three drivers received verbal warnings warnings for speeding at 4:08, 8:07 and 10:04 p.m. Two other drivers received verbal warningst for defective equipment at 7:21 and 7:29 p.m.
11:11 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
10:28 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
6:04 p.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
4:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person refused ambulance services.
4:41 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
3:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Friday, Oct. 11
6:18 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue was given a verbal warning for an unspecified traffic infraction.
Building and area checks throughout town during the night into the day.
Thursday, Oct. 11
8:52 p.m.: Alarm activation on Southern Avenue. Police checked and secured the property.
4:08 p.m.: A criminal application against a driver will be filed after a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue.
12:08 p.m.: Animal complaint on Forrest Avenue.
7:43 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on John Wise Avenue, Route 133, near the Ipswich line. The driver was gone when officers arrived on scene.
7:10 a.m.: Utility request on Lane's Road.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day into the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.