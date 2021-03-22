In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, March 21
9:29 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 15 Proctor St. to assist the Fire Department with a car fire. It was reported that the fire was small, in the glove box, and extinguished by firefighters.
3:11 p.m.: A walker at Goose Cove Reservoir reported finding a hypodermic needle. An officer arrived to retrieve and dispose of it safely but discovered it was not a sharp but a meat marinator injector.
1:54 p.m.: A caller from Turtle Alley at 42 Rogers St. reported that there was a black Labrador in the passenger compartment of a gray pickup truck with the windows up. The outside temperature was 54 degrees.
11:25 a.m.: A customer was reported to be threatening a clerk at Richdales at 410 Washington St.
Saturday, March 20
9:57 p.m.: A fight between three men was reported at the commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue.
1:30 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 27 Revere St. to assist the Fire Department with a excavator fire. When they arrived, the excavator was fully engulfed in flames and it was located away from a nearby residences. Gloucester firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire while police contacted the owner of the property and excavator. The owner said that while he was working in the excavator, he believes there was a malfunction with one of the hydraulic pumps/lines, which subsequently leaked fluid in the machine, catching fire. He immediately exited the machine, escaping any injuries. The fire was extinguished by the firefighters and the excavator remained on the private property.
1:09 a.m.: A Magnolia Avenue called reported that a man dressed in all black was pounding on her door. She told the dispatcher that the man had said he would be back and walked in the direction of Norman Avenue.
Friday, March 19
10:30 p.m.: A 911 caller was screaming while reporting a fight on Cobblestone Lane and it was apparent that the disturbance was in progress. Numerous neighbors also called regarding the incident.
Upon arrival, police made contact with one of the involved parties who had numerous marks and bumps across his body and was wearing a torn and blood-stained shirt. He told officers that the entire incident was over a parking space.
The man told police hewas attempting to park in a spot in front of his house, but explained that his neighbor saw him approaching and took it instead. When the man exited his vehicle to confront his neighbor, he was head butted. The neighbor reportedly then swung at the man, making contact to his body and face numerous times. The man's wife attempted to break up the physical altercation and another woman approached her with a wooden stick. After speaking with the man and his wife, an officer spoke with the neighbor who explained that they do not park in the spot near the house as they are concerned that a damaged wall there will collapse on their car. Parking spots on Cobblestone Lane are not assigned, and police were told the these two individuals had been arguing over the past few days about then. Two witnesses confirmed that both men were very aggressive.
5 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of 354 Main St. to speak with a man about his car. The man told police that he believes someone must have intentionally smashed the his rear window out of anger over a parking issue. At the time, the man was parked on Main Street across from Speedway. There was visible glass on the pavement in this area to support what was reported. Police did not see anything in the immediate area that could have been used to shatter his window. The man said that the incident could have occurred overnight as his car was parked there. An officer walked over to Speedway to speak with an employee regarding possible video footage. The employee informed them that only managers can access the footage but expressed his belief that the camera footage does not extend to where the man had parked his car.
4:25 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Tally's Towing Center at 14 Pond Road for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer was met outside by a man who explained that his motor vehicle was towed by Tally's from the Route 128 rotary after breaking down. He stated that he had left his car to get gas and returned to find that the car had been towed by order of state police assigned to the Danvers barracks. The man was yelling loudly and stated that he did not have money to pay for the two services and that he was not going to leave without the car. While on the scene, the man contacted State Police in Danvers by phone to inform them of his intention to file a lawsuit. An officer explained to the man that he could not leave his car on the state highway. The man ultimately made contact with someone by phone who made arrangements through Tally's to pay for the tow services. He was provided a courtesy transport down the roadway so that he could retrieve his car from the lot.
2:49 p.m.: A motor vehicle was hit by a brick near Exit 50 on Route 128 southbound.
1:25 p.m.: An out-of-control child was reported near Pond View Village at 75 Lepage Lane. An officer was able to locate the child on Stacy Boulevard who was brought back to the parents.
10:30 a.m.: Five hypodermic needles located in the area of Supremes Roast Beef, 218 Main St., were retrieved and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 22
2:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Sunday, March 21
10:38 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of a broken railroad crossing gate on Main Street.
8:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gott Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1 p.m.: Officers assisted with traffic at the Lobster Pool Restaurant parking lot at Granite Street.
12:58 p.m. and 10:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Rowe Point and Atlantic Avenue. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:29 a.m.: Officers ordered a commercial construction crew working on Marbee Road to shut down. The town's bylaws forbid outdoor contract work on Sundays.
Saturday, March 20
2:29 p.m.: Officers spoke with the owner of a car with a flat tire that was parked on Broadway for the past two weeks. The owner told officers he would move the car.
Friday, March 19
7:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:52 p.m.: Report of an odor of gas inside a High Street home. The homeowner's propane provider was notified.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, March 21
6:11 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
4:14 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who filed a fraud report at the station.
3:01 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Beach Street was ticketed.
12:15 p.m.: Lift assist on Desmond Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, March 20
5:52 p.m.: Officers removed a carpet from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
5:51 and 5:37 p.m.: Two drivers on Newport Park and Walker Road received written warnings for speeding.
Friday, March 19
8:53 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Union Street home. Firefighters at the scene ventilated the home. No further action was taken.
4:45 p.m.: Ambulance One was dispatched to Gloucester to provide mutual aid.
2:48 p.m.: State police were notified after a driver on Route 128 southbound reported a piece debris cracked through the car's windshield.
1:34 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Friday, March 19
3:36 p.m.: A person reported losing an Apple watch somewhere near Western Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the watch.
12:16 p.m.: Report of an erratic operator driving on Western Avenue. Officers spoke with the driver at his or her home. The driver exhibited no signs of impairment.