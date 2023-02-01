National Grid crews and state police were at Grant Circle after a single car crashed into a utility pole just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. One vehicle was involved, a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by a 74-year-old Gloucester man who reported minor injuries, the State Police Office of Media Relations said. The Gloucester Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital. Gloucester Police said the vehicle hit the pole and took out the crosswalk lights. With traffic slowed, crews could be seen working there at 3:30 p.m. The crash scene was cleared in roughly 30 minutes.