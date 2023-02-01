In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Warren Street at 10:11 a.m., and Marchant Street at 5:46 p.m..
3:30 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Pond Road.
3:30 p.m.: A two-car crash was reported at Cruiseport Gloucester on Rowe Square.
3:02 p.m.: Police are investigating a report of fraud from a Rocky Neck Avenue resident. The woman said she had been scammed after responding to an ad for a room for rent on Craigslist, according to a police report. The resident said she sent a $200 deposit and $80 application fee via Cash App from a credit union after a conversation with a man about a room for rent in Cambridge. She then received a call informing her that the rental ad is a scam.
11:56 a.m.: A resident reported falling victim to scammers pretending to be the IRS. The woman provided police with a letter from the IRS stating she owes money from tax year 2020, according to a report. She then called what she thought was the IRS and was told the amount stems from income received from Square that was not reported to the IRS. She contacted Square but was unable to get any assistance other than being told her phone number is not associated with any account it has. Police gave the resident information on identity theft so she could obtain a credit report for her review. Later, police contacted the resident and told her the letter she received from the IRS is a scam letter. She had called the contact number on the letter and provided additional personal information the scammer sought “for verification”. Police explained to her the phone number listed on the letter is part of the scam, and answered by scammers pretending to be the IRS. Police advised the resident to not send any money and not to have any more contact the scammers. Police also advised her to look up the actual IRS contact number from the Internet and file a report with the IRS as well as an online identify fraud report with the Federal Trade Commission.
11:11 a.m.: Police responded to Stanwood Avenue where a resident told police he recently broke up with someone, had received threatening texts and was concerned about his property that he left at her place. Police told the man that if he cannot talk civilly with her about his items then he should petition the court. Police later called the woman and left a voicemail message about the man’s concerns for his property. Police also said the text messages from her were not threatening.
9:23 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud from a resident, who reported purchasing tickets to Sea World from someone she found through a group on Facebook. The resident told police she paid $200 through the Venmo app for the tickets, and the seller then sent her a GroupOn link for the tickets. However, when she clicked the link to open it, it did not work. The resident then contacted GroupOn who said the link she provided was invalid and there was nothing it could do about her money. The resident said she tried to contact the seller about getting a refund, but has been unable to do so. The resident contacted Venmo about the situation. She provided police with the Venmo account and said she would continue to try to contact the seller for a refund. Police could not find information for the seller in the department’s system and the resident said she had no other contact information.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Jan. 30 Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported to a hospital by ambulance individuals from Norwood Avenue at 9:05 a.m. and Lattof Farm Circle at 11:55 a.m.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 30
10:37 p.m.: A driver was issued a verbal warning and written citation for having unregistered motor vehicle and for defective equipment during a traffic stop on the southbound side of Route 128. .
5:11 p.m.: Police received a report a dog was barking for several hours every day at a Rosedale Avenue address. The animal control officer was notified.
4:17 p.m.: An injured seagull was said to be at an Atwater Avenue address. The animal control officer was notified.
3:38 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport for a person having difficulty breathing at a Newport Park address.
8:50 a.m.: A deceased coyote was reported in the median of Route 128. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was notified.