In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 3
6:30 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pond Street, a citation was issued.
5:35 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle on Story Street.
2:17 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Martin Street, a citation was issued.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 3
6:38 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Millbrook Park address.
5:18 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Bearskin Neck address.
4:14 p.m.: A report was made about road conditions at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Sandpiper Lane. The Department of Public Works was notified.
10:25 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
10:24 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Prospect Street.
10:22 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Mill Lane.