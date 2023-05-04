In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ESSEX

Wednesday, May 3

6:30 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pond Street, a citation was issued.

5:35 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle on Story Street.

2:17 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Martin Street, a citation was issued.

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, April 3

6:38 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Millbrook Park address.

5:18 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Bearskin Neck address.

4:14 p.m.: A report was made about road conditions at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Sandpiper Lane. The Department of Public Works was notified.

10:25 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.

10:24 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Prospect Street.

10:22 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Mill Lane.

