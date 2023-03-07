In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 6
12:16 a.m.: A well-being check resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 37-year-old Boston man charging him with inhaling glue or a toxic substance. Police arrived at Walgreens on Main Street and found the man with a hood covering his head and face with his head slumped in his lap on the steps, and he was intermittently yelling. The man was huffing fumes from a can of compressed gas duster, and police said he failed to acknowledge them until police grabbed the can away from him as he was huffing. Police called for the Rescue Squad to check on him. The man was able to identify himself, and told police he was homeless and he usually stayed in Boston. He admitted to huffing and that he had been doing so for years. Police also removed another can from him, and found an empty can on Main Street about 20 feet away. The man was transported to the hospital and told he was being charged with smelling a substance with a toxic vapor, something his criminal history showed he had been charged with in the past.
Sunday, March 6
7:59 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Millett Street.
7:43 p.m.: Threats were reported on Wheeler Street.
7:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gould Court. Multiple callers reported a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with out-of-state plates racing up and down the street with an occupant yelling out the window. Police were able to speak with the operator.
6:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue. The group dispersed prior to police arriving.
8:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
Saturday, March 5
9;12 p.m.: A crash with property damage only on Washington and Pine streets resulted in police filing a criminal complaint against a 20-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with leaving the scene of property damage. The crash report states that a caller reported seeing a gray Audi back into a Ford parked on Washington Street, leave and turn left onto Washington Street, nearly striking another vehicle. The witness provided a description of the vehicle. Police looked at the Ford and found the damage looked fresh with gray paint transferred onto the bumper and fender. Police went to the residence where the Audi was registered and found fresh damage to the passenger side rear bumper that included paint damage and flecks of paint that came off when the officer wiped it. Police spoke with the car's owner who said the car was recently purchased and there was no damage on it. She also denied driving on Prospect Street. Another patrol officer saw the Audi being driven on Prospect Street.
12:22 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of identity theft.
7:58 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call on Prospect Street due to a stove fire that the Fire Department reported had been put out.
6:12 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Concord Street.
12:48 a.m.: A past larceny was reported on Prospect Street. A resident reported someone stole credit cards from his wallet, but the caller later reported finding them in his recliner.
Friday, March 3
6:12 p.m.: A large animal was reported in the travel lane of Route 128 north.
11:30 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Warner Street.
10:42 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Eastern Avenue. A smoke alarm was sounding but no smoke was showing and a resident accidentally locked himself out in the process.
10:34 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Centennial and Blynman avenues.
8:04 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance at Heights of Cape Ann.
6:02 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Prospect Street.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 6
7:09 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Water Tower Road, a verbal warning was issued.
12:55 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
9:20 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a White Way address.
Sunday, March 5
6:43 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Main Street address.
2:29 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Granite Street, a written warning was issued.
10:28 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at the intersection of School Street and Broadway.
8:20 a.m.: A report was made about an animal on South Street.
1:21 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Smith Road address.
Saturday, March 4
4 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at a Marmion Way address.
3:27 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an Evans Way address.
8:33 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
6:58 a.m.: A report was received about utility wires down at an address on Harraden Avenue.
Friday, March 3
10:10 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Thatcher Road address.
Traffic stops were made on Summer Street at 6:34 a.m.; Dock Square at 6:58 a.m.; and Jerden's Lane at 7:07, 7:17 and 7:28 a.m. and 2:21 p.m. All drivers were given a verbal warning.
2:07 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Tarrs Lane and Applecart Road. A report was taken.
12:36 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a School Street address.
10:06 a.m.: Public Works was notified of poor road conditions at the intersection of Granite Street and Doctor’s Run.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 6
10:56 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a motorist was issued a verbal warning.
12:08 p.m.: A Cambridge man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 5
7:29 p.m.: After a report was made about a person needing medical service at a Rocky Hill Road address, emergency medical ambulance transport was refused.
6:29 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Story Street address
10:06 a.m.: After a report a person was suffering chest pain at a Southern Avenue address, an emergency medical ambulance transport was refused.