In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday Feb. 3
5:49 a.m.: Difficult road conditions reported on Main Street. Public Works was notified.
4:55 a.m.: An emergency 911 caller at a Phillips Avenue address hung up. A search of the area proved negative.
Thursday Feb. 2
2:36 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a call for a medical emergency at a Castle Lane address. A patient was transported to a medical facility.
12:10 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a White Way address for a report of a medical emergency. Ambulance transport was refused.
8:10 a.m.: Police received a report of suspicious activity at a High Street Court address. A report was taken.
MANCHESTER
Thursday Feb. 2
4:55 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on School Street. A verbal warning for speeding was issued.
2:49 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at an address on Pine Street for an alleged speeding violation. A written warning was issued.
ESSEX
Sunday, Feb. 5
6:54 a.m.: A driver was issued a written warning during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
1:18 a.m.: Notification made on Main Street by Fire Department.
Saturday, Jan. 4
9:41 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Robbins Island Road.
Utility requested on Landing Road at 8:18 a.m., Story Acres Road at 9:42 a.m., and Centennial Grove Road at 4:47 p.m.
Traffic stops made in Main Street at 3:11 p.m. and oon Martin Street at 3:33 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
11:56 a.m.: E911 call confirmed accidental after hangup.
10 a.m.: Parking enforcement as needed on Wood Drive.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 7:19 a.m. and Chebacco Terrace at 9:20 a.m.