In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 23
7:40 a.m.: An officer took a report over the business line regarding an ongoing issue at Spring Street. A man reported that three of his mailboxes have been stolen from the front of his house during the night these past few weeks. He also reported that a few days after one mailbox went missing, his neighbor put up a new mailbox that looked very similar to this. However, he has no proof that it was mailbox. An officer advised the caller to invest in a security camera and aim it at the mailbox.
2:54 a.m.: A caller from Dodge Street reported seeing someone at his screen door attempting to enter the residence. An officer confirmed it was a delivery service making a delivery.
Monday, Feb. 22
4:15 p.m.: A caller from Washington and Granite streets reported that her ex-boyfriend is harassing her. There was a verbal argument and the couple has separated for the night.
2:29 p.m.: Multiple cruisers responded to a call from a Fleetwoods Drive resident who reported a fire on his rear back porch fireplace. He heard an explosion but was not sure what it is. He added that everyone is safely out of the house.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 23
5:02 a.m.: Officers assisted a Thatcher Road resident who reported fraudulent activity on his or her AT&T account.
12:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Gardenstone Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 22
10:11, 3:34 p.m., and 6:07 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Broadway, Sandy Bay Terrace and Rowe Point. All were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 22
8:20 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:02 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 23
12:45 a.m.: Public was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 22
2:31 and 1:17 p.m.: Two drivers on John Wise Avenue and Pond Street received warnings — one written and one verbal — for inspection sticker violations.
8:53 a.m.: Report of a broken car window on Martin Street. The matter is under investigation.