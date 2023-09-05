In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 5
12:22 a.m.: After a complaint about an animal on John Wise Avenue, police were unable to locate the animal.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 4
12:04 p.m.: After a medical alarm was reported at a Greystone Lane address, rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene.
10:19 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Brooks Road address.
8:59 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Country Club Road address.
1:05 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow, a verbal warning was issued.
Sunday, Sept. 3
5:57 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Popplestone Lane address.
3:09 p.m.: After a report of the violation of a town bylaw at a Quarry Road location, a verbal warning was issued.
12:13 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Station Square address.
12:24 a.m.: After a noise complaint was made at a Beach Street address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
Saturday, Sept 2
10:47 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Squam Road address.
8 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Long Branch Avenue address.
5 p.m.: After a report was made about an animal at a Long Beach address, a verbal warning was issued.
2:31 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Bearskin Neck address.
11:59 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Bearskin Neck address.
7:16 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Lattof Lane, a verbal warning was issued.
12:08 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Norwood Court address.
Friday, Sept. 1
11:10 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
2:16 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Parker Street address.
10:50 a.m.: A report of vandalism was made at a Jewitt Street address.
10:40 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a School Street address.
10:35 a.m.: After road conditions were reported at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Main Street, the Department of Public Works was notified.
9:23 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a School Street address.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 4
11:19 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity near the intersection of Summer Street and Hickory Hill Road, someone was reportedly spoken to.
10:03 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on School Street, a written warning was issued.
7:44 p.m.: After a motor vehicle complaint of the erratic operation of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Summer Street and Allen Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
6:09 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, a written warning was issued.
5:42 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, a written warning was issued.
5:02 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on School Street, a written warning was issued.
11:40 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop near the northbound ramps of exit 50 (School Street) at the Essex/Manchester town line, a verbal warning was issued.
10:39 a.m.: After a report of watercraft disturbance in Magnolia Harbor, a written warning was issued.
10:10 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance at a Lincoln Street address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
10:09 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stoop on Pine Street, a written warning was issued.
Sunday, Sept. 3
11:17 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of School and Pleasant streets, a verbal warning was issued.
8:18 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Central Street, a verbal warning was issued.
7:25 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Washington Street, a verbal warning was issued.
7:03 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pin Street and Moses Hill Road, a citation was issued.
6:57 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, a written warning was issued.
6:43 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pin Street and Harrington Way, a written warning was issued.
2:57 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Lincoln Street, a written warning was issued.
1:13 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Highwood Road address.
Saturday, Sept. 2
3:22 p.m.: After a report of theft at a Pine Street address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
10 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at a Beach Street address.
9:26 a.m.: A report was made about watercraft enforcement at House Island. Someone was reportedly spoken to.