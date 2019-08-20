In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 20
5:56 a.m.: A burglar alarm sounded at the Cape Ann Savings Bank outlet within Gloucester High School. Officers found only members of the football team and its coaches in the building for early practice. The coaches told police they were unaware they had inadvertently set off the alarm.
12:08 a.m.: Police restored the peace after responding to a complaint regarding a "loud group" of people sitting in front of a house on Prospect Street.
Monday, Aug. 19
9:35 p.m.: A caller reported loud music in an apartment on Friend Court. Police said the music had been turned off by the time they arrived.
6:29 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported vandalism to her vehicle while it was parked on the street over the weekend. Police are investigating.
10:09 a.m.: A resident told police he had been the victim of "fraudulent activity" on his bank account at TD Bank. He reported that someone claiming to represent him had had called the bank, raised his credit limit over the phone, and he had then noted several ATM transactions totaling more than $11,000. The money was replaced by the bank, police said, and bank officials advised the customer it would be forwarding the case to its fraud division.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Driving dark: Two drivers on Main Street each received a verbal warning for having a headlight out, one at 3:28 a.m., the other at 4:08 a.m.
1:30 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
12:32 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding the trains idling at Station Square.
Monday, Aug. 19
9:57 p.m.: Reports of lights flashing on Front Beach. Officers found the lights caused by family in the area usin g flashlights to look for sea glass. No further action was taken.
5 p.m.: Report of an elderly man who went walking in the trails at Halibut Point State Park earlier in the day and hasn't been heard from in some time. The man was later found.
4:07 p.m.: A King Street resident reported he lost his permanent resident green card.
1:49 p.m.: A car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in Gloucester was reportedly entering Rockport, according to Gloucester Police. Rockport police were unable to locate the car.
1:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marbee Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:03 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for having a defective headlight.
7:42 a.m.: A driver on South Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
6:50 a.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Police pulled over 10 motorists within 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday for various infractions. About half received written citations, while the rest received verbal or written warnings. Earlier this month Chief Paul Francis said an officer would be designated to work on traffic enforcement most days, especially in the mornings, and act as a community liaison on road safety questions and issues. He also established an email account, traffic@essexma.org, for traffic and motor vehicle complaints. This email should be used only for non-emergency complaints and those of a chronic nature, police said.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
3:52 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at a closed Main Street business. It was a delivery man dropping off the day's newspapers.
2:10 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a medical aid call on Story Acres. A male was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Monday
1:42 p.m.: Overgrown bushes reported to be blocking signs along Route 133. MassHighway was notified of the problem.
1:27 p.m.: A person came into the station looking for information on a past police call.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 19
10:54 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:23 p.m.: A driver on Old Essex Road received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
8:19 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for failing to dim high beams and having an expired registration. The driver renewed the registration online via smartphone before being dismissed by the officer.
7:28 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
7 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
4:53 p.m.: A driver on Old Neck Road received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
4:05 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. No ambulance transport was needed.
11:51 a.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:21 a.m.: An abandoned car parked on Old Essex Road was towed.
