In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 25
9:36 p.m.: Kayla C. Brown, 21, of 199 Webster St., Apt. 3, Hanover, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, after allegedly damaging some property with her car by Wilson Field, off Dr. Osman Babson Road. Brown was also charged with negligent operation of a vehicle, a marked lanes violation, two counts of speeding, and not having her license in her possession.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 25
10:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:35 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Kings Court received a citation for operating with an expired registration and speeding. The car was towed from the scene.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
10:11 p.m.: Mutual assistance provided to Rowley police.
3:38 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree tangled in electrical wires on Choate Street.
2:24 p.m.: Jame Howard, 44, of Newbury, was arrested on John Wise Avenue for driving under the influence. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Thursday morning.
10:09 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
6:46 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Kings Court received a citation for a stop sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 25
3:40 p.m.: A driver on Central Street reportedly hit a parked police cruiser. The damage was minimal and no injuries were reported. No citations were issued.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
4:41 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street reportedly hit a parked car. An accident report was filed.
1:45 p.m.: A person walked into the station to report a minor car accident on North Street. Information between the two parties had been exchanged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.