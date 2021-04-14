In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 14
6 a.m.: Jessie Bowman, 36, of 8 Veterans Way was arrested on a charge of possession of Class A drugs and a default warrant. Police were dispatched to Souther Road to check the well being of a man leaning against a fence. An officer spoke with Bowman who stated he he had been waiting all night for a friend to arrive to let him into the home so he could spend the night. He added that he was recently kicked out of his house and had all of his belongings on the Souther Road property. A warrant check was conducted for Bowman, which came back with one default warrant.
After being arrested on the warrant, an inventory search of Bowman's property showed a small twist baggie of a tan white powder in his headphone case. Police said the substance was consistent with heroin or fentanyl.
Tuesday, April 13
5:15 p.m.: Police dispatched to Mansfield Court for a disturbance could hear a woman yelling inside the residence about a dog. Police spoke with the woman, who told that she was arguing with another resident over an issue with her dog. She told police the other resident had broken a banister in the home and stated, "I'm sick of him, and want him out of my house." An officer spoke with the man outside, who confirmed he had been living in the home more than two years and recieved his mail at the address. He told police the argument was over the woman not cleaning up after her dog in the yard and escalated into yelling. He said that he would leave the house for a while and settle the situation. The woman again told police she wanted him out of the house, and was told she would have to go through the courts to have him evicted if she chose to do that.
3:45 p.m.: An Old Ford Road resident reported that an Amazon delivery package was sliced open and items were stolen.
11:59 a.m.: The police Community Impact Unit was informed that there was a possible fight between students at the skatepark at O'Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St.
11:59 a.m.: Police were called to Dunkin Donuts on Main Street where an employee said a customer had come into the store and attempted to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill. The cashier noticed that the paper felt "funny" and tested it with a marker. The bill showed to be fake. There was a language barrier and a friend of customer's acted as a translator, telling the cashier that the customer received the bill as change from another business. The customer then paid with another bill and left the store prior to police's arrival. The bill was logged into evidence and forwarded to detectives.
11 a.m.: Santander Bank, 102 Rogers St, reported a trespasser. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the bank's vice president who said the trespasser was no longer in the area. He explained that about two weeks ago, the bank sent the trespasser a written notice informing him that the bank was closing his account and that he would be considered a trespasser at all Santander Bank locations. He further explained that the man had come into the bank earlier that morning, angry about the notice that he had received and requesting to speak with the manager about it. The vice president told police that he does not intend on pressing trespassing charges against the man at this time, but does want to the instance documented.
9:12 a.m.: An Applied Material employee received a harassing phone call. The employee said that on April 10 around 4:30 p.m. he received a voicemail where the person called him derogatory names and swore at him multiple times. No direct threats were made. The man said that he does not believe there is currently a threat to his safety, but wanted to document the incident.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 13
11:45 and 11:28 a.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road were stopped for speeding. One received a citation while the other received a verbal warning.
10:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:03 a.m.: Police received an anonymous complaint regarding two officers hanging out, drinking coffee and "wasting taxpayer money" while on the job. The two officers in question were on private duty for a paid detail, and they were waiting for the crew to show up.
7:09 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 13
8:39 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a person on Lincoln Street harassing neighbors.
5:40 p.m.: A driver on Pulaski Drive received a written warning for speeding.
3:50 p.m.: A credit card and phone lanyard found on Beach Street were submitted into police custody.
3:46 p.m.: Report of unemployment fraud on Central Street.
2:12 p.m.: Report of identity theft on Summer Street.
1:11 a.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire call in Ipswich.