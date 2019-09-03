In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 2
6 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. Ambulance services were refused.
1:49 p.m.: Report of a group of people smoking marijuana on Long Beach. After speaking with three groups of people on the beach, officer did not find any evidence of marijuana being smoked on the beach.
12:33 p.m.: Beauport Ambulance Services requested assistance from Rockport Ambulance during an out-of-town transport.
11:46 a.m.: A Whistlestop Mall business employee turned in a bad check to the department. Officers notified the person who wrote the check.
10:50 a.m.: Minor two-car accident on the corner of Granite and Story streets. No injuries were reported. The damage is estimated to cost under $1,000 to repair. Both drivers exchanged information and drove away from the scene.
10:39 a.m.: Report of an intoxicated man on Railroad Avenue. Officers were unable to immediately report to the scene as they were tending to a car accident at the time. By the time officers got to Railroad Avenue, the man was gone.
10:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Greystone Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:13 a.m.: Two-car accident on Main Street. Two people were transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital — one person had minor injuries while the other was experiencing a medical episode. Police said one of the drivers will be cited for driving with revoked registration, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a vehicle. Both cars were towed. An accident report was filed as the damage is estimated to cost over $1,000 to repair.
9:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Garden Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:03 a.m.: Report of an alarm sounding at a Dock Square business. Officers notified the business owner.
5:44 a.m.: A paper delivery man reported a Millbrook Park foyer was infested was yellow jackets. The Millbrook Park maintenance manager was notified.
Sunday, Sept. 1
6:34 p.m.: Report of a small brown dog running loose on Point De Chene Avenue. Officers were unable to capture the dog. The dog's suspected owner was notified.
5:31 p.m.: Report of a seagull with a broken wing on Penzance Road. The seagull was brought to the Transfer Station, where it appeared to regain its strength and flew away.
10:51 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street was towed.
2:46 p.m.: Report of a smoke alarm at a residence on Lattof Farm Circle. Firefighters found no smoke or fire at the residence.
2:33 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street and Gott Avenue was ticketed.
1:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:47 p.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
10:51 a.m.: An illegally parked car on South Street was tagged.
10 a.m.: Officers spoke with a group of divers on Back Beach about changing clothing in public.
9:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Quarry Ridge Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:44 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation.
5:11 a.m.: A Drumlin Road resident reported hearing a loud bang outside his home in the middle of the night. When he woke up, he found that someone had propped up a ladder against the side of his home. The ladder was not near any windows and officers determined the house was not breached. Officers advised the resident on home protection measures.
Saturday, Aug. 31
9 p.m.: Report of an erratic driver on Main Street. The driver was pulled over on Granite Street. According to police, the driver was fidgeting with his GPS devise while driving. Officers found no other signs of impairment and the driver received a verbal warning.
8:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:50 p.m.: A person reported a bike had been left in a poison ivy bush for months. Police decided to leave the bike in the bush for the time being as they did not want their officers infected with poison ivy.
6:43 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person taking rocks from Granite Pier. The rocks were returned.
5:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Landmark Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Douglas Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:30 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding idling MBTA trains at Station Square.
12:29 p.m.: Gloucester Police asked Rockport Police to speak with a Briarstone Road resident about an incident that happened the night before.
9:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:02 a.m.: An officer found two 13-year-olds outside on Station Square. The teenagers said they were trying to find a kickball. The officer dismissed the teenagers, telling them to look for the ball in the morning.
Friday, Aug. 30
10:17 p.m.: Officers tried and failed to help a person locked out of a house on Old Country Road. The person said he or she would call the landlord about the issue.
9:09 p.m.: Report of two dog owners on Summer Street arguing about each other's dogs. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
11:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Long Beach. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:45 p.m.: Report of a dead bird on the corner of Pigeon Hill Street and Johnson Road. The carcass was preserved so the Board of Health could test it for diseases.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 2
11:01 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street was issued a summons for operating after suspension.
3:12 p.m.: Officers assisted two people who were lost on Pine Street.
1:32 p.m.: A car on School Street rolled over. No injuries were reported and the driver refused ambulance services. The car was towed.
Sunday, Sept. 1
9:56 p.m.: A School Street resident reported hearing coyotes fighting outside the house. Animal Control was notified.
4:02 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for a crosswalk violation and having expired registration.
12:48 p.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a possible shark sighting off Singing Beach.
Saturday, Aug. 31
9:51 p.m.: Report of a possible transformer explosion on Cobb Avenue. Officers searched the area and did not find an exploded transformer.
4:15 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Union Street. No injuries were reported. The drivers exchanged information.
2:25 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a citation for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
9:01 a.m.: A Old Essex Road resident reported his vehicle was possibly broken into. The matter is under investigation.
8:53 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was tagged.
Friday, Aug. 30
10:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:03 p.m.: An illegally parked car on the corner of Elm Street and Central Street was tagged.
5:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. A man was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:12 p.m.: Report of a possible hit-and-run on a Singing Beach visitor. The matter is under investigation.
2:03 p.m.: Police filed a report regarding a stolen cell phone at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School.
12:59 p.m.: A person who had difficulty breathing on Pleasant Street was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:51 a.m.: A woman experiencing stomach pain on Ocean Street was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:19 a.m.: Lock-out on Summer Street. Firefighters assisted.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 3
7:42 a.m.: A resident called to complain about noise from nearby landscapers, inquiring if it was too early for them to start. Police said the time and noise were reasonable.
5:39 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation for a stop sign violation after a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Story Street.
Monday, Sept. 2
6:42 p.m.: A caller picked up dog that was limping alongside John Wise Avenue. The animal control officer was notified. Essex does not have a leash law.
6:31 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation for speeding on Apple Street. Police say the motorist was doing 39 mph in a 20-mph zone in pouring rain, and swerved to avoid a rafter of turkeys.
12:49 p.m.: The rescue squad transported a woman who fell from Story Street to Beverly Hospital.
6:52 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for speeding after a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
1:41 a.m.: A patrolman spotted a car on Milk Street with the driver door open. Several items were inside, and seemed in order. The officer shut the car.
Sunday, Sept. 1
8:35 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Route 133 heading into Ipswich. Ipswich Police was notified.
6:10 p.m.: A car was towed from Water Street after a traffic stop. The driver had an expired, nonrenewable registration.
2:20 p.m.: A driver reported being in a crash the day before and having difficulty exchanging information with the other driver.
1:27 p.m.: A sailboat broken free from its mooring was reported. The harbormaster was notified.
Traffic stops: Police made several throughout the day, issuing verbal warning for various infractions.
Parking: Police were enforcing the rules around town, especially on Eastern Avenue in the vicinity of Farnham's.
Saturday, Aug. 31
7:40 p.m.: Police responded to a reported disturbance on Western Avenue between the Gaybrook Garage and Centennial Grove Road. It turned out to be loud music at a wedding party, and the hosts said it would be turned down at 9 p.m.
6:55 p.m.: A caller reported teens climbing on the roof of the Cottage at Centennial Grove. Police found no teens in the park and the cottage to be secure.
12:58 p.m.: A boater in a 17-foot Lund reported he was disabled in the Essex River across from the landing at the Cox Reservation. The harbormaster was notified.
11:40 a.m.: A boater reported being stuck in the marsh, and that he had assistance en route.
9:26 a.m.: A license plate found at the Town Landing was turned in to police.
1:40 a.m.: A suspicious car with its hazard lights on was reported in the vicinity of 77 Southern Ave. The driver had stopped to check out a sink on the side of the road at a house under construction, wanting to know if it was for sale.
Traffic stops: Police made several throughout the day, issuing verbal warning for various infractions, including failure to stop at 1:42 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Watercraft incident: A JetSki operator became stuck, stranded in the Essex River by Dilly Island by the low tide at 4:33 p.m. The harbormaster was notified, and reported the operator was OK. At 9:11 p.m., a friend called to check on the JetSki operator's well-being and was told he was OK.
3:58 p.m.: Firefighters responded to the Brookside Apartments on Story Street on a report of an odor of gas. They checked the buildings and did not find an issue. National Grid was notified.
12:18 p.m.: An alarm activated at the Cottage at Centennial Grove, which was found to be secure.
9:50 a.m.: A motor vehicle was disabled on Southern Avenue, with a note left on it. The property's owner requested that it be removed at 11:30 a.m.
Traffic stops: Police made several throughout the day, issuing verbal warning for various infractions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.