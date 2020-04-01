In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 1
2:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person refused ambulance services.
1:17 a.m.: Report of a street light out on Old County Road.
Tuesday, March 31
8:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on King Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:41 p.m.: The Environmental Police were notified of hunters possibly baiting deer in the woods by Water Tower Road. Baiting, the act of leaving out food or other materials to attract deer for the purpose of hunting, is against Massachusetts law.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 31
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people from Coach Ed Field Field, Singing Beach, Hyland Field and Brookwood School fields. All beaches, parks, school buildings and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
10:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bigwood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:02 a.m.: Report of an oven fire on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters were able to disconnect the oven and extinguish the fire.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 31
6:46 p.m.: The DPW was notified of grinder pump alarm on Burnham Court.
11:21 a.m.: Officers helped a Chebacco Terrace resident bring groceries into the house.
