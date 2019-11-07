In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 6
10:54 a.m.: Michael Venegas, 48, of 106 E. Main St. in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Nov. 7
1:39 a.m.: Woodury Williams, 48, of Rockport, was arrested early Thursday morning for driving under the influence of drugs after a traffic stop on the corner of Granite and Beach streets. Williams was also cited for not wearing a seat belt and having a broken plate light. He was released on his own recognizance later in the day and is scheduled to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday.
1:09 a.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a written warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
10:46 and 11 p.m.: Two drivers received verbal warnings on Main Street — one for having a broken headlight and the other for an obstructed license plate.
10:32 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite and Forest streets received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
10:17 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having a broken plate light.
5:56 p.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue.
4:59 p.m.: Lift assist on Gap Head Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:01 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Beach Street.
10:07 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:42 a.m.: Officers removed a ladder from the roadway on Main Street.
7:19 a.m.: Two-car accident on Pleasant Street. A driver reportedly hit another who was pulling out of a driveway. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost more than $1,000. One car was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
6:43 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a civil infraction for speeding and not carrying a driver's license.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 7
Traffic stops made for various violations on Western Avenue at 5:52 p.m., Southern Avenue at 6:01 a.m., and Pond Street at 6:38, 6:58 and 7:01 a.m. All drivers but one received verbal warning. One driver was issued a written warning.
4 a.m.: Alarm activation on Western Avenue. Property checked and, or secured.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Traffic stops made for unspecified violations on John Wise Avenue at 8:22 and 10:47 p.m. The first driver was issued a written warning, the second received a verbal warning.
6:51 p.m.: Car accident on Southern Avenue. No injuries reported.
Citizen assistance given on Martin Street at 3:11 and 5:20 p.m.
11:56 a.m.: Utility request on Southern Avenue. Notification made.
11:52 a.m.: Complaint lodged on Main Street about an animal. Officer checked.
10:45 a.m.: Wenham police assisted at the scene on Route 128 northbound at Exit 17.
7:19 a.m.: Assistance given with an animal complaint on Apple Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 6
8:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:44 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for driving with revoked insurance.
11:18 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for tailgating.
10:29 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
8:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
