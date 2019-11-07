Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.