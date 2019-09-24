In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Burglar alarms sounded at 5:51 a.m. from a house on Wheeler Street, 7:04 a.m. on Traverse Street, and 8:18 a.m. at Eastern Waste Services on Kondelin Road. In each case, officers found the buildings to be secure.
12:10 a.m.: Officers assisted in the repossession of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed from Wingaersheek Road.
Monday, Sept. 23
10:54 p.m.: Police are investigating a reported prior assault on Derby Street. No further information was available as of Tuesday.
8:51 p.m.: A "loud argument" was reported in an apartment on Middle Street. Police found a group that admitted loudly watching TV and making noise. Officers advised them to "keep it down and respect their neighbors," and they complied.
7:26 p.m.: Police are seeking to summons an Elm Street woman to court on charges of assault and battery on an intimate partner and attempting to intimidate a witness after receiving a 911 call to an address there. There was, however, no arrest as of Tuesday morning.
3:51 p.m.: Officers are investigating a report of past vandalism at an address on Rouse Road.
1:39 p.m.: Police are seeking a warrant for a Mansfield Street man for alleged larceny by check of more than $1,200. It's alleged a check for $1,819.87 he had given Sudbay Motors for parts and labor on his vehicle failed to clear the bank. Police said Sudbay's had tried to reach the man several times to get paid for its services but to no avail. Charges are pending.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 24
3:27 a.m.: A Station Square resident called to complain about the noise from idling trains at the neighboring MBTA station. Officers discovered the sound was coming from a nearby air conditioning unit.
Monday, Sept. 23
9 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
6:11 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for driving with a suspended license.
6 p.m.: A driver on Blue Gate Lane received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation.
4:36 p.m.: A Landmark Lane resident reported hearing thumps on his roof. Officers checked the area and found nothing suspicious. The thumping was assumed to be squirrels running around on the roof.
3:30 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Wallace Road.
1:43 p.m.: An ambulance reportedly clipped two cars parked on Broadway. An accident report was filed.
1:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester
12:07 a.m.: A woman reportedly gave an officer overseeing pavement work on Wallace Road a hard time about having to move her car from the street. The officer spoke with the woman and she ended up moving her car.
No halts: Two drivers received verbal warnings for stop sign violations, on Oak Circle and Main Street at 10:59 and 11:21 a.m., respectively.
8:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:35 a.m.: Cape Ann Wildlife was notified of an injured owl on Thatcher Road.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Lead foots: Two motorists were each issued a citation for speeding, on Eastern Avenue at 7:08 a.m., and Apple Street at 7:32 a.m., respectively.
Monday, Sept. 23
6:37 p.m.: A well-being check on a person on Spring Street was requested. All was found to be OK.
4:40 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Shepard Memorial Drive. The person refused ambulance services.
Arrest: Kyle Conant of 23B John Wise Ave. faces changes of driving after suspension of his license and with an open container of alcohol in the car. He was arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street at 3:12 p.m. Conant, who turns 26 later this week, was bailed from the station later Monday and was to be arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 24
5:02 p.m.: Public Works removed a tree branch from the roadway on Bridge Street.
1:18 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:40 p.m.: Report of two individuals walking on private property on Walker Road. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the people in question.
10:30 a.m.: A privately owned boat reportedly sank by the boat ramp at Manchester Harbor. The harbormaster was notified and a salvage company brought it back to shore. The cause for the sinking is unknown at this time.
