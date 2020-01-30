In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 29
4:20 p.m.: A dogwalker reported an unleashed pit bull attacked him and his German shepherd as they were walking in Dogtown, inflicting minor injuries to the shepherd before its owner chased off the pit bull. The incident is being investigated.
3:49 p.m.: Police responded to Route 128 southbound between Blackburn Circle and the traffic lights at Eastern Avenue on a report of debris in the roadway. "Debris appears to be a swimming pool with no water, nor swimmers," the report stated. Massachusetts Department of Transportation notified.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — four verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 5:48 and 10:33 p.m.
5:15 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding loud music on Stockholm Avenue. Officers spoke with the person playing the music and the issue was resolved.
9:08 a.m.: Gloucester police were notified of a previous road rage incident that occurred in Rockport. The person who reported the incident reportedly ran into the other driver at the Stop & Shop in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 29
9:21 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an aggressive dog allegedly cornering a Mill Street resident and his or her dog.
2:54 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick fox on Forster Road.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — four verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11:27 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5:14 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
10:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Wood Drive. The person received medical services on site.
4:26 p.m.: Report of a lost cat on Essex Street, by the Hamilton-Essex line. It is unknown at this time if the cat was found.
