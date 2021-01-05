In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 5
7:52 a.m.: A truck was reported to have slid off the road and into the woods by 290 Magnolia Ave. The vehicle was towed and the driver refused medical assistance.
Monday, Jan. 4
9:09 a.m.: A deceased fox was reported at Good Harbor Beach on 99 Thatcher Road.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 5
1:08 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Monday, Jan. 4
6:21 p.m.: A Forest Street resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
2:24 p.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported smoke coming from a neighbor's empty apartment. On scene, firefighters found the smoke was caused by a furnace miss-fire. No further action was taken. The neighbor called the Police Department to check in later that day.
1:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Canterbury Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 4
3:41 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported trash had been dumped on the property.
10:19 a.m.: A Forest Street resident reported vandalism after one of the hedges on the had been damaged.
ESSEX
Monday, Jan. 4
7:27 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a sewer alarm activation on Western Avenue.
5:19 p.m.: An officer assisted Ipswich Police with a two-car accident by the town line on John Wise Avenue.
12:36 p.m.: A driver on Pond Street received a verbal warning for speeding.