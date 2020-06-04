In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 4
12:38 a.m.: A Fuller Lane resident called to report a possible break into the house. While police were on the line, the resident stated that it was her husband and everything was OK.
Wednesday, May 3
9:51 p.m.: A caller from 17 Montvale Ave. reported that children in the upstairs apartment were causing a ruckus. Police found the residence appeared to be quiet when they arrived.
8:41 p.m.: A caller at Lincoln Park on Emerson Avenue reported possible drug activity near the park.
4:15 p.m.: A woman reported receiving a letter from the Massachusetts Unemployment Office saying she had requested unemployment benefits which was dated May 22, 2020 and sent to an old address. The address in question was in Marblehead which the caller had left in 2006.
3:34 p.m.: A man reported being harassed by a tenant while working on the home at 98 Pleasant St.
2:57 p.m.: Fraud reported by a Wheeler Street restaurant.
2:12 p.m.: A caller from Lobsta Land Restaurant at 84 Causeway St. reported receiving threatening text messages from past employees.
11:41 a.m.: Larceny was reported at Neptune's Harvest at 28 Kondelin Road.
10:34 a.m.: A police officer was dispatched for a report of a woman who had gone for walk with the dog around 7 a.m. and was overdue to return. The dog has come home but she had not. Police sent out a picture of the woman and walked the general area she was known to walk. Neighbors were contacted and all stated they had not seen her. While on the scene, police received a call from Addison Gilbert Hospital to report that the woman was there.
10:33 a.m.: A caller on Route 128 north reported an individual walking south on Route 128 north. The police gave a courtesy transport to the Manchester line and the man was driven to Exit 15 to keep him off the highway.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 3
5:10 p.m.: Report of a fallen tree tangled in power lines on School Street. Rockport Fire Department, the DPW and National Grid were called to resolve the matter.
4:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:35 p.m.: Officers assisted a Marmion Way resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
1:26 p.m.: A Broadway Avenue resident reported his or her cat missing.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 3
8:29 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a dead bird in the roadway on Summer Street.
7:19 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group walking around the train tracks on Boardman Avenue.
3:19 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an ongoing issue of a dog barking on Boardman Avenue.
2:34 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Beach Street. The two drivers exchanged information.
10:37 a.m.: Gloucester police were notified of a man walking down Route 128 northbound.
10:27 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick squirrel on Lincoln Street.
9:53 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing cat on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 3
7:38 p.m.: An illegally parked car by Front Beach was ticketed.
5:54 p.m.: Report of a possible chemical spill on the corner of Eastern and Southern avenues. Officers found the chemicals spilled were environmentally friendly and used Speedy Dry to clean up the area. Mass Highway was later notified.
4:55 p.m.: Officers cleared landscaping debris from the roadway on Main Street.
12:19 p.m.: The DPW was notified to trim overgrown bushes on Main Street.